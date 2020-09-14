FIFA 21: 5 players who received shocking downgrades

One of the most anticipated games for football fans across the globe, EA Sports' FIFA 21 recently revealed the Top 100 players in the game. In addition, they also revealed a list of top 20 player position ratings.

While most of the ratings were more or less expected, there were a few which stood out like a sore thumb as the ratings failed to do justice to some of the players' calibre on the pitch.

Several users on Twitter have been calling out FIFA 21 for their blunders in revealing some of the 'worst FIFA ratings':

Worst #FIFA21 rating mistakes:



- Aubameyang 🇬🇦 downgraded to 87

- Sancho 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 has 83 pace

- Ganbry 🇩🇪 has 82 pace

- Alphonso Davies 🇨🇦 is not in the top 20 full backs

- Jordan Henderson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 and Paul Pogba 🇫🇷 are the same rating (86)

- Thiago 🇪🇸 downgraded to 85



And much more... — FIFA 21 News (@FUT21News) September 10, 2020

The Fifa 21 ratings are absolutely diabolical. Worst ones are

-Aubameyang downgrade

-Werner downgrade

-Sancho 83 pace

-Firmino upgrade

-No Muller upgrade

-Pogba downgrade

-Henderson upgrade

-Gnabry 82 pace

-Thiago -2 downgrade (worst one imo)

-Wijnaldum upgrade — CFC_Jay (@JaySW6_) September 10, 2020

From former Ballon d'Or winners to Champions' League winners, here's a list of 5 players who received a shocking downgrade in the FIFA 21 ratings so far.

Players who received shocking downgrades in FIFA 21

#5 Timo Werner (Chelsea - 85)

One of Germany's top rising stars, Timo Werner has received a -1 downgrade from his previous FIFA 20 rating of 86. The former RB Leipzig striker recently completed a £47.5m transfer to Chelsea following his prolific goal-scoring form in the Bundesliga.

He scored 28 goals and racked up 8 assists, finishing second only to Robert Lewandowski in the top-scorers list. He also notched up a hat-trick during RB Leipzig's record 8-0 victory against FC Mainz.

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal - 87)

Gabonese sharpshooter and Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has received a shocking downgrade in FIFA 21, considering his recent form. His FIFA 20 rating was 88, and fans expected his rating to stay the same or receive a much-needed upgrade.

The 31-year-old talisman had been instrumental in securing Arsenal's 14th FA Cup title. He also scored 22 goals in the Premier League, falling just one shy of Jamie Vardy's 23-goal haul.

Even Aubameyang himself finds the rating system hilarious, given his response:

#3 Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan - 85)

Romelu Lukaku moved over to the San Siro as he swapped his red Manchester United shirt for the blue of Inter Milan in a £74m deal.

The Belgium international was a key player in Inter Milan's campaign as they finished second in Serie A and runners-up in the UEFA Europa League. He delivered a stellar display as he equalled Brazilian maestro Ronaldo's record in the 1997-98 season of racking up 34 goals across all competitions.

The former Manchester United man was certainly not a fan of his FIFA 21 rating, judging by his tweet:

Let’s be honest fifa just mess with the ratings so we players start complaining about the game and give them more publicity... i ain’t with this sh*t. I know what i do 🤷🏿‍♂️ — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) September 11, 2020

#2 Luka Modric (Real Madrid - 87)

Age could have very well been a factor in Luka Modric receiving a shocking -3 deficit in FIFA 21 as compared to his 90 rating in FIFA 20. Despite this, the 35-year-old is still one of the best midfielders in the world.

The Real Madrid man will forever be remembered as the man who famously broke the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi duopoly in the Ballon D'or by taking home the coveted award in 2018 following a stellar showing for Croatia at the FIFA World Cup.

His presence in the Los Blancos squad was integral last season as they romped home to a record 34th La Liga title.

#1 Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich - 85)

The most shocking downgrade on FIFA 21 so far has to be that of Bayern Munich's Spanish wizard - Thiago Alcantara. The 29-year-old midfield maestro had a rating of 87 in FIFA 20 and has now received a -2 deficit in the latest FIFA 21 ratings.

This move has caused mass outrage online as fans believe that a player of Thiago's calibre undoubtedly deserves a much higher rating.

Alcantara was an instrumental part of the Bavarians' record-breaking season as they became only the second team in history, after Barcelona, to win the European treble.

