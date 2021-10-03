FIFA 22 Career Mode: Top 5 young strikers to acquire

In FIFA 22, buying a talented young striker can pay off big time for a club. This is why some of the best strikers aged 21 or below are discussed in this article.

FIFA 22 is now available on all major platforms, and players are busy putting together their Ultimate Team rosters. Buying young talent is one of the best ways to build a future-proof team.

FIFA 22 players who want to get the most out of their Career Mode experience should explore players on this list.

Best strikers players can buy this season in FIFA 22

5) Alexander Isak

Chelsea has their eyes on this promising Swede (Image via Getty)

Age - 21

21 Current OVR - 82

82 Potential OVR - 86

86 Growth - 4

4 Value - £40.5 million

£40.5 million Current Club - Real Sociedad

Alexander Isak has turned 22 in real life, but FIFA 22 players starting the new season can purchase him as a 21-year-old. He has a decent OVR and can improve further, even though his growth isn't that impressive.

4) Jonathan David

David has become a star player at Lille (Image via Getty)

Age - 21

21 Current OVR - 78

78 Potential OVR - 86

86 Growth - 8

8 Value - £28.5 million

£28.5 million Current Club - Lille OSC

At less than £30 million, Jonathan David is a bargain, considering his current OVR and potential. Being a Canadian, he is also the only non-European on this list.

3) Moise Kean

Kean has returned to Juventus as a loanee (Image via Getty)

Age - 21

21 Current OVR - 79

79 Potential OVR - 87

87 Growth - 8

8 Value - £36 million

£36 million Current Club - Everton

Kean is slightly better than David in terms of OVR and potential but is also more expensive. FIFA 22 players should widely consider the differences between these two when making a purchase.

2) Adam Hložek

Liverpool is quite interested in this young talent (Image via Getty)

Age - 19

19 Current OVR - 76

76 Potential OVR - 87

87 Growth - 11

11 Value - £14.5 million

£14.5 million Current Club - Sparta Prague

This players is an absolute must-have on any team. He is the youngest player on this list, with the lowest price and the highest growth. His potential is also the second-highest on this list.

1) Erling Haaland

Haaland may soon become a household name (Image via Getty)

Age - 21

21 Current OVR - 88

88 Potential OVR - 93

93 Growth - 5

5 Value - £128 million

£128 million Current Club - Borussia Dortmund

Erling "The Terminator" Haaland is a legend in the making. His current OVR makes him one of the best in the world, and he has the potential to be the best. Although he is quite expensive, there is no alternative to Haaland.

Players who wish to have a future star should save money to acquire him in FIFA 22.

