FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Ones to Watch (OTW) Team 2 players revealed

The FIFA 22 Ones to Watch Team 2 has been unveiled by EA Sports, and it includes a FUT 22 OTW Lionel Messi player item. Three more players are coming on Sunday, 10 October 2021.

The FIFA 22 Ones to Watch (OTW) promo began on 1 October 2021, with the unveiling of the OTW Team 1. It included Cristiano Ronaldo, David Alaba, Jack Grealish and Dayot Upamecano.

EA has also released a number of OTW players through SBCs. This includes Andre Silva and Anderson Talisca, as well as an OTW mini-release on Sunday featuring Antoine Griezmann.

EA reveals list of players in FIFA 22 Ones To Watch Team 2

Lionel Messi of PSG is an OTW Team 2 item in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. With an OVR of 93, his OTW item is expected to be extremely costly due to the possibility of the card being upgraded.

Sergio Ramos, another of PSG's summer signings, has been named on the Ones to Watch list. The FIFA 22 OTW Team 2 also includes Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku and FC Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.

The combination of pace, power and lethal finishing that Romelu Lukaku has is highly sought after. This would certainly put him in second place in terms of popularity this week, behind only Messi.

Players should expect a steep price for his OTW item this week. Another reason for this exorbitant cost is that he has the potential to get several performance-based upgrades this season.

Here's the list of players included in FIFA 22 Ones to Watch (OTW) Team 2:

Lionel Messi (PSG) - 93

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) - 88

Sergio Ramos (PSG) - 88

Memphis Depay (FC Barcelona) - 85

Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich) - 84

Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid) - 82

Danny Ings (Aston Villa) - 81

Marc Cucurella (Brighton) - 81

Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) - 79

Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool) - 78

Hector Bellerin (Real Betis) - 78

Those who pre-ordered FIFA 22's Ultimate Edition received a free OTW player item pack, which they may unlock if it hasn't previously been opened.

The Ones to Watch promo in FIFA Ultimate Team is a year-long event that coincides with FIFA's global release date. All high-profile players that changed teams during the summer transfer window will receive a special dynamic item in-game as part of the promo.

Each OTW item may be upgraded depending on how well the players perform in real life for their new teams. Players' OTW Items will be enhanced as they earn Team of the Week (TOTW) and Man of the Match (MOTM) Items during the season.

