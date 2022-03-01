FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released another great single-task SBC under the Silver Stars promo, and players can potentially earn some great cards by completing the 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC.

Silver Stars is a unique promo as, unlike other promos for the game, players will only get silver cards. Many of these cards are younger versions of famous footballers like Kevin De Bruyne and Paul Pogba.

Many of these cards have better stats than 74-rated cards, making them one-of-a-kind additions to players' FUT squads' collections. However, players will also have the chance to earn higher-rated cards by completing SBCs like the 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC.

These SBCs can grant some great cards, which can become members of the first team of the players. Alternatively, these cards can be used as high-value fodder to complete other SBCs.

Tasks, cost, and review of the 85+ Triple UUpgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

IF Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC has a cost of completion of between 68,000 and 75,000 FUT coins based on the platform of the players. The main cost element of the SBC comes from the two in-forms.

Players are advised to pick a way in which the in-forms can be filled with fodder. This will greatly help to reduce the prices and will also increase the value of the SBC.

The 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC is a non-repeatable SBC, which means players can complete it only once. It will be live for four days, beyond which it will expire.

Review of the 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The chances of getting good cards are pretty high. Upon completion, the players will get one pack that will contain three player cards. All the cards will be rated at 85 or higher, but the investment cost is pretty high.

The deal becomes better if players use fodder from their collection, which will reduce prices and make the rewards better. Additionally, players should open the packs upon the arrival of the next promo.

At the moment, the only cards worth having are the TOTW cards, and opening the packs later will give you the chance for better rewards.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar