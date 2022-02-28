FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 24 (TOTW 24) predictions for FUT 22

FIFA 22 will be releasing another set of Team of the Week cards (TOTW). This will be the 24th release of one of the core promos for the game.
Every Wednesday, EA releases a team of 23 cards for footballers in FIFA 22 who have performed brilliantly over the past week. The best performances are picked from all the available ones, and unique cards are provided to celebrate them. Once released, these cards will be available in all the packs, but the chances of getting one are pretty low.
TOTW cards are valuable in the game for two main reasons. Usually, the cards have better stats than the base versions of the same cards. These cards are also required to solve a lot of SBCs that give out valuable rewards.
Once again, players will hope to see at least some of the subsequent performances as part of the TOTW 24 release.
Disclaimer: This is a developing list, and additions will be made to it if any more entries warrant a spot. These are also predictions for FIFA 22 TOTW 24, and not the actual one.
Predictions and possible players of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW 24)
1) Mohamed Salah
Salah played a prime role in Liverpool's demolition job over Leeds. As the Egyptian scored two goals and assisted another, Liverpool won by 6-0.
2) Hamari Traore
Stade Rennais right-back Traore was brilliant in their 4-2 win over Montpellier. Hamari Traore directly influenced two of the goals with a couple of assists.
3) Christoph Baumgartner
The Austrian midfielder scored both goals for Hoffenheim as they won 2-1 against Stuttgart.
4) Matt Doherty
Tottenham heaped more misery on Leeds by scoring four goals against them without conceding even once. The Irish right-back, Matt Doherty, gave a brilliant defensive display, scored one goal, and assisted another all by himself.
5) Gabriel Paulista
Valencia had a gritty 1-0 win over Mallorca in Spain as Gabriel Paultisa gave them a defensive masterclass and scored the winning goal himself.
6) Moussa Diaby
Moussa Diaby's terrific season continues as the Frenchman was stellar against Arminia Bielefield. Leverkusen won the match 3-0, as Diaby scored a brace.
7) Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe might be getting another special card in FIFA 22 following his brilliant performance in PSG's 3-1 win over Saint-Etienne. Mbappe scored two goals and assisted one, and was rightfully awarded the man of the match award for his efforts.
8) Renan Lodi
Atletico Madrid had to depend on defenders for goals in their 2-0 win over Celta Viga. However, left-back Renan Lodi kept a clean sheet and scored a brace to strengthen his case for a spot in the TOTW 24.
9) Dusan Vlahovic
Juventus had a thrilling 3-2 win away to Empoli. New signing Vlahovic was the man of the show as he scored two crucial goals to help Juventus win the match.
10) Carlos Vela
The MLS took an exciting turn when Los Angeles FC won 3-0 against the Colorado Rapids. Mexican frontman Vela scored a memorable hat-trick to secure the match for his side.
11) Yeremi Pino
Wonderkid Yeremi Pino is undoubtedly talented. It was once again there for all to see. Pino scored four impressive goals as Villareal won 5-1 against Espanyol.
12) Giovanni Simeone
Simeone was in fine form as he scored a memorable hat-trick against Venezia as Hellas Verona won 3-1.