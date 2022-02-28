FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 24 (TOTW 24) predictions for FUT 22

FIFA 22 will be releasing another set of Team of the Week cards (TOTW). This will be the 24th release of one of the core promos for the game.

Every Wednesday, EA releases a team of 23 cards for footballers in FIFA 22 who have performed brilliantly over the past week. The best performances are picked from all the available ones, and unique cards are provided to celebrate them. Once released, these cards will be available in all the packs, but the chances of getting one are pretty low.

ShopTo @shoptonet - mailchi.mp/shopto.net/fif… Save big on FIFA 22 FUT points and start collecting FIFA 22 TOTW week 23 players! Save big on FIFA 22 FUT points and start collecting FIFA 22 TOTW week 23 players! 😀 - mailchi.mp/shopto.net/fif… https://t.co/XxgtsCHHve

TOTW cards are valuable in the game for two main reasons. Usually, the cards have better stats than the base versions of the same cards. These cards are also required to solve a lot of SBCs that give out valuable rewards.

Once again, players will hope to see at least some of the subsequent performances as part of the TOTW 24 release.

Disclaimer: This is a developing list, and additions will be made to it if any more entries warrant a spot. These are also predictions for FIFA 22 TOTW 24, and not the actual one.

Predictions and possible players of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW 24)

1) Mohamed Salah

Salah played a prime role in Liverpool's demolition job over Leeds. As the Egyptian scored two goals and assisted another, Liverpool won by 6-0.

2) Hamari Traore

Les Aigles Du Mali 🇲🇱🦅 @AiglesDuMali_



Le capitaine Malien a fait 2 passes décisives face a Montpellier , il en est a 6 passes décisives cette saison ! Hamari Traoré est en forme !Le capitaine Malien a fait 2 passes décisives face a Montpellier , il en est a 6 passes décisives cette saison ! Hamari Traoré est en forme !Le capitaine Malien a fait 2 passes décisives face a Montpellier , il en est a 6 passes décisives cette saison ! 🔥🔥 https://t.co/7maZ2xjHMZ

Stade Rennais right-back Traore was brilliant in their 4-2 win over Montpellier. Hamari Traore directly influenced two of the goals with a couple of assists.

3) Christoph Baumgartner

The Austrian midfielder scored both goals for Hoffenheim as they won 2-1 against Stuttgart.

4) Matt Doherty

Tottenham heaped more misery on Leeds by scoring four goals against them without conceding even once. The Irish right-back, Matt Doherty, gave a brilliant defensive display, scored one goal, and assisted another all by himself.

5) Gabriel Paulista

Valencia had a gritty 1-0 win over Mallorca in Spain as Gabriel Paultisa gave them a defensive masterclass and scored the winning goal himself.

6) Moussa Diaby

𝔼𝕌ℝ𝕆 @EuroExpert_ Another two goals for Moussa Diaby today, that brings his league tally up to goals & assists in just 21 games...



He's still only 22-years-old btw 🥰 Another two goals for Moussa Diaby today, that brings his league tally up togoals &assists in just 21 games...He's still only 22-years-old btw 🥰 🇫🇷 Another two goals for Moussa Diaby today, that brings his league tally up to 1⃣2⃣ goals & 7⃣ assists in just 21 games...He's still only 22-years-old btw 🥰 https://t.co/1ZHFJyRxGH

Moussa Diaby's terrific season continues as the Frenchman was stellar against Arminia Bielefield. Leverkusen won the match 3-0, as Diaby scored a brace.

7) Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe might be getting another special card in FIFA 22 following his brilliant performance in PSG's 3-1 win over Saint-Etienne. Mbappe scored two goals and assisted one, and was rightfully awarded the man of the match award for his efforts.

8) Renan Lodi

Atletico Universe @atletiuniverse 🤍 Renan Lodi got emotional and started tearing up once he got substituted off and the crowd started chanting his name. Renan Lodi got emotional and started tearing up once he got substituted off and the crowd started chanting his name. ❤️🤍 https://t.co/cDEQ2SK3P9

Atletico Madrid had to depend on defenders for goals in their 2-0 win over Celta Viga. However, left-back Renan Lodi kept a clean sheet and scored a brace to strengthen his case for a spot in the TOTW 24.

9) Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus had a thrilling 3-2 win away to Empoli. New signing Vlahovic was the man of the show as he scored two crucial goals to help Juventus win the match.

10) Carlos Vela

The MLS took an exciting turn when Los Angeles FC won 3-0 against the Colorado Rapids. Mexican frontman Vela scored a memorable hat-trick to secure the match for his side.

11) Yeremi Pino

B/R Football @brfootball Four goals in 53 minutes. Youngest La Liga player to score a first-half hat trick.



Yéremy Pino is only 19 years old 🤯 Four goals in 53 minutes. Youngest La Liga player to score a first-half hat trick. Yéremy Pino is only 19 years old 🤯 https://t.co/f7xOuc45pq

Wonderkid Yeremi Pino is undoubtedly talented. It was once again there for all to see. Pino scored four impressive goals as Villareal won 5-1 against Espanyol.

12) Giovanni Simeone

Simeone was in fine form as he scored a memorable hat-trick against Venezia as Hellas Verona won 3-1.

