FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 27 (TOTW 27) predictions for FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team will release another Team of the Week (TOTW 27) card in the coming Wednesday. Since its launch, EA Sports has been releasing 23 unique cards every week. These cards are popularly known as in-form cards since they highlight exceptional performances of footballers in real-life matches.

After they're released, TOTW 27 cards will be available in all the packs. These cards have boosted stats, but they're also crucial for completing certain SBCs. This results in the cards having steep prices in the market.

Let's look at the best performances of the week. Some of these footballers will ultimately be a part of the TOTW 27 release in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Disclaimer: This is a developing list, and additions will be made to it if any more entries warrant a spot. These are also predictions for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team TOTW 27, not the actual one.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Predictions and possible players of Team of the Week (TOTW 27) in FUT 22

Andrew Robertson

Andrew Robertson

Thank you for all the messages #YNWA The perfect birthday present, 3 points and a clean sheet!

Arsenal vs Liverpool were billed to be a tight affair, but the latter had a convincing victory. While all the players were consistent in their 2-0 win, Robertson offered defensive stability in the clean sheet and got a crucial assist.

Christian Romero

Tottenham scored a critical 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion. Romero scored the opening goal and always kept things tight at the back to earn a clean sheet.

Domenico Berardi

Sassuolo winger Berardi put on an excellent show where he scored the first two goals for his side. Those goals helped Sassuolo set the tone as they won 4-1 against Spezia.

Emre Mor

Emre Mor



The now 24-year-old scored for Fatih Karagümrük against Kayserispor in the Turkish league. Former Career Mode Wonderkid Emre Mor scored the first hattrick of his career last night.

Up in the Turkish Superlig, Emre Mor powered Fateh Karagumruk to a 3-0 win over Kayesispor. Mor got a brilliant hat-trick and deservedly got the MOTM, which could earn him a place in TOTW 27.

Ante Budimir

Ante Budimir played an important role in Osasuna's thrilling 3-2 win over Levante in La Liga. Budimir scored the opener and assisted in the second goal, making him the main difference-maker for his side.

Jonathan Burkardt

The German forward was fascinating against Armenia Bielfield as his brace helped Mainz notch up a 4-0 win.

Robert Lewandowski

DW Sports @dw_sports



14/15: 31 apps, 17 goals

15/16: 32 apps, 30 goals

16/17: 33 apps, 30 goals

17/18: 30 apps, 29 goals

18/19: 33 apps, 22 goals

19/20: 31 apps, 34 goals

20/21: 29 apps, 41 goals

21/22: 27 apps, 31 goals (ongoing)



14/15: 31 apps, 17 goals
15/16: 32 apps, 30 goals
16/17: 33 apps, 30 goals
17/18: 30 apps, 29 goals
18/19: 33 apps, 22 goals
19/20: 31 apps, 34 goals
20/21: 29 apps, 41 goals
21/22: 27 apps, 31 goals (ongoing)

Lewandowski continued his goal-scoring form as he scored two more goals on Saturday. He scored his side's third and fourth goals against Union Berlin in Bayern's 4-0 win.

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen may get another special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team as his two goals helped Napoli get a 2-1 win over Udinese.

Ismael Bennacer

The defensive midfielder scored the all-important goal to gift AC Milan a 1-0 win. The win further cemented the side at the top of the table in their pursuit for a Scudetto.

Wissem Ben Yedder

Wissem Ben Yedder



MONACO 3-0 PARIS

Monaco had a shocking 3-0 win over league leaders PSG, courtesy of a brace scored by Ben Yedder.

Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus forward Vlahovic may get yet another special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team due to his performance in his side's 2-0 win over Salernitana.

