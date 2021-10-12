FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 4 (TOTW 4) predictions

The new Team Of The Week (TOTW) for FIFA 22 is set to be revealed on Wednesday, October 13. This week, a number of major players will put on great shows for their respective countries.

Players are expecting a slew of major international superstars following the international matches that took place recently. Every Wednesday, a new Team of the Week enters the field, each one more difficult than the previous. In FIFA 22, players are able to directly challenge the whole TOTW.

This article predicts the players that could be included in the Team Of The Week 4.

FIFA 22 predictions: List of players that could be included in the Team Of The Week (TOTW) 4

FIFA 22 TOTW 4 possible lineup:

GK: Keylor Navas (PSG and Costa Rica)

Keylor Navas (PSG and Costa Rica) DEF: Daley Blind (Ajax and the Netherlands)

Daley Blind (Ajax and the Netherlands) DEF: Marquinhos (PSG and Brazil)

Marquinhos (PSG and Brazil) DEF: Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig and Croatia)

Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig and Croatia) DEF: Joakim Mæhle (Atalanta and Denmark)

Joakim Mæhle (Atalanta and Denmark) MID: Sadio Mané (Liverpool FC and Senegal)

Sadio Mané (Liverpool FC and Senegal) MID: Josip Iličić (Atalanta BC and Slovenia)

Josip Iličić (Atalanta BC and Slovenia) MID: Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich and Austria)

Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich and Austria) FWD: Ferran Torres (Man City and Spain)

Ferran Torres (Man City and Spain) FWD: Memphis Depay (FC Barcelona and the Netherlands)

Memphis Depay (FC Barcelona and the Netherlands) FWD: Kylian Mbappé (PSG and France)

The first three weeks of FIFA 22 TOTW cards gave players some excellent enhancements that they'll still be able to use later on. Week four, on the other hand, may be even better.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain and France is most likely to be included in the FUT 22 TOTW 4 team. His disputed winning goal in the UEFA Nations League final against Spain helped his country come from behind to win 2-1.

Memphis Depay of FC Barcelona and the Netherlands is also expected to be included. In Holland's 6-0 triumph over Gibraltar on Monday, he scored two goals and provided two assists.

Countries like Costa Rica, the Netherlands, Brazil, Croatia, Denmark, Senegal, Slovenia, Austria, Spain, and France might all be represented in the TOTW 4 team.

Also Read

The FUT 22 TOTW 4 lineup will be chosen only on the basis of individual performances, thus goals and assists will not be accumulated cumulatively over the TOTW season. It's also worth noting that performances in domestic cup tournaments don't contribute to TOTW selection.

Note: This is simply a prediction for FIFA Ultimate Team TOTW 4, and hence, none of the players listed in this article are certain to be featured.

Edited by Rohit Mishra