FIFA 23 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC and 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC - how to complete, costs, and more

EA Sports has released two new resource-item challenges in the form of 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC and the 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 on the occasion of the Futties promo. Both challenges have been launched when the Team 3 cards are active, offering an excellent opportunity for all the players to earn valuable packs. While the final reward isn't guaranteed, the packs could be precious. The Futties is the last main promo for FIFA 23 before EA FC 24 takes over in September 2023. EA Sports has slightly changed the promo pattern, with special cards in packs.

Additionally, the developers have introduced some fantastic items from promos that appeared earlier in Ultimate Team. The first task will be to estimate the possible costs, which the required fodder will determine. The best way to get an idea about the costs will be by analyzing the tasks of the 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC and 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC.

Cheapest 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC and 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC solutions in FIFA 23

It's worth noting that the two SBCs are separate, and you can complete either of the 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC and 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC or both in FIFA 23.

The 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC is the easier one to complete, and it has only one task. Here are its conditions:

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC will cost about 100,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market.

The 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC is slightly more complex as there are two separate tasks. Here are the stipulations:

84-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

86-Rated Squad

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC will cost about 125,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. This challenge is available for six days (as of August 7). The 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC, which is the cheaper option, will be live for the next three days. Both challenges are repeatable, so that you can attempt them multiple times in FIFA 23.

Both challenges offer special packs, which could get you some fantastic items with high overalls. This could include a Futties Team 3 card if you are lucky. You could also get promo cards from Best of Batch 2, including the popular TOTY promo.