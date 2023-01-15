When will TOTY promo release in FIFA 23? Expected release date and time across all regions

The FIFA 23 TOTY promo is set to be the biggest event of this year's release, and it will bring plenty of exciting content for all the players in the Ultimate Team mode. It's usually seen by many as the largest in-game event, and that trend isn't going to change anytime soon.

The upcoming promo will feature cards of footballers who get voted the best of 2022. It's no mean feat standing tall among so many high-quality professionals from all over the world. EA Sports will release their special cards in different ways to celebrate their achievements across all in-game events.

The most critical information for FIFA 23 players will be the start date and time for the TOTY promo. This will ensure that they get all the important events, which could, in turn, hamper their potential for different rewards. While the official timeline hasn't been announced as of writing, guesswork can be made based on incidents in the past.

FIFA 23 players will look to add some fantastic cards, which will be added as a part of the TOTY promo

The primary onus for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players will be to capitalize on all the events and get as many rewards as possible. It will largely depend on how well players can maximize the different events and utilize the resources they have on their hands.

Attackers - Friday Jan 20th

Midfielders - Sunday Jan 22nd

Defenders & GK - Tuesday 24th



Full XI in packs - Thursday 26th

TOTY FIFA 23 Expected Release Dates

Attackers - Friday Jan 20th

Midfielders - Sunday Jan 22nd

Defenders & GK - Tuesday 24th

Full XI in packs - Thursday 26th

12th Man - Friday 27th

The first thing will be to wait for the event's start, which will likely kick off once the ongoing FUT Centurions promo gets over. Team 2 of the FUT Centurions promo was released on January 13 and will continue until the daily refresh time on January 20.

Once the current promo expires, the TOTY items are expected to appear in Ultimate Team mode. While there's always a chance that a new promo could be introduced on January 20, it seems highly unlikely. Moreover, much of the community believes that the highly-coveted cards will start appearing on January 20.

This is a reasonable date, given that January 20 is a Friday, as all promos tend to commence on that day of the week. Furthermore, it's been a tradition EA Sports has stuck with, and there has been no change in FIFA 23. Hence, players will be able to get these special cards quickly from the time of writing.

Typically, every promo drops at 6:00 pm UK time on Fridays, and the same can happen with the TOTY cards. Players in the United States can enjoy the cards from 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET. Gamers in India will have to wait until 11:30 pm when the promo is expected to go live.

The only exception to this schedule has been the FUT Road to the FIFA World Cup promo, released a couple of hours earlier. However, there are no expectations for a repeat of it in the upcoming days.

If EA Sports follows the same pattern as the previous years, the unique cards for each significant position will be released in the first week, followed by the TOTY starting XI. The vote for the promo continues, and it will be exciting to see which footballers eventually get special versions of theirs in FIFA 23.

