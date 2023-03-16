FIFA 23 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC: Complete list of all cards available as rewards (March 2023)

A new 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC has arrived in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, making it the first such occasion in March 2023. Players will once again be able to strengthen their squads with some wonderful Icon cards that are quite hard to find, courtesy of this inclusion.
Icons are special cards dedicated to legends of football and tend to see high demand due to their impressive stats. Finding them in packs is quite rare, and some of these items can be extremely costly to get from the FUT market.
Despite the condition modifier put in by the overall requirement, the actual reward pool of this 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC is massive. This opens up a great opportunity for players to get unique cards for their squads.
The 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC has a huge pool of cards in FIFA 23
When a player completes the 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC, they will get an untradeable card in return. It will either be a World Cup or the Prime version of the Icon item in question. Each reward offered by this FIFA 23 SBC will be rated 89 or higher, increasing the chances of getting something valuable.
Let's first take a look at the pool of Prime Icons that are available to obtain via this FIFA 23 challenge.
- Alan Shearer
- Alessandro Del Piero
- Alessandro Nesta
- Andrea Pirlo
- Bastian Schweinsteiger
- Bobby Moore
- Carlos Alberto
- David Beckham
- Dennis Bergkamp
- Didier Drogba
- Edwin van der Sar
- Emilio Butragueno
- Eric Cantona
- Eusebio
- Fabio Cannavaro
- Ferenc Puskas
- Franco Baresi
- Garrincha
- Gary Lineker
- George Best
- Gerd Muller
- Hristo Stoichkov
- Hugo Sanchez
- Ian Rush
- Iker Casillas
- Jairzinho
- Javier Zanetti
- Johan Cruyff
- Juan Roman Riquelme
- Kaka
- Kenny Dalglish
- Lev Yashin
- Lothar Matthaus
- Luis Figo
- Marcel Desailly
- Marco van Basten
- Miroslav Klose
- Paolo Maldini
- Patrick Vieira
- Paul Scholes
- Pavel Nedved
- Pele
- Peter Schmeichel
- Petr Cech
- Phillip Lahm
- Raul
- Rio Ferdinand
- Rivaldo
- Robert Pires
- Roberto Baggio
- Roberto Carlos
- Robin van Persie
- Ronald Koeman
- Ronaldinho
- Ronaldo
- Roy Keane
- Rui Costa
- Ruud Gullit
- Ruud van Nistelrooy
- Samuel Eto’o
- Socrates
- Sol Campbell
- Steven Gerrard
- Thierry Henry
- Wayne Rooney
- Xabi Alonso
- Xavi
- Zinedine Zidane
Some of these cards are incredibly valuable when acquired from the FUT market. However, players also have the chance to obtain the following World Cup versions when they complete this FIFA 23 SBC.
- Ronaldo
- Zinedine Zidane
- Johan Cruyff
- Eusebio
- Luis Figo
- Bobby Moore
- Emilio Butragueno
- Michael Laudrup
- Didier Drogba
- Miroslav Klose
- Emmanuel Petit
- Hernan Crespo
- Pele
- Petr Cech
- Roberto Baggio
- Iker Casillas
- Samuel Eto'o
- Laurent Blanc
- Andriy Shevchenko
- Roberto Carlos
- Garrincha
- Lothar Matthaus
- Kenny Dalglish
- Fabio Cannavaro
- Gheorghe Hagi
- Gary Lineker
- Cafu
- Patrick Vieira
World Cup items are no longer available in packs, and this certainly raises the value of the 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC. The only other alternative would be to get these cards directly from the market.