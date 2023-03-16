FIFA 23 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC: Complete list of all cards available as rewards (March 2023)

A new 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC has arrived in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, making it the first such occasion in March 2023. Players will once again be able to strengthen their squads with some wonderful Icon cards that are quite hard to find, courtesy of this inclusion.

Icons are special cards dedicated to legends of football and tend to see high demand due to their impressive stats. Finding them in packs is quite rare, and some of these items can be extremely costly to get from the FUT market.

Despite the condition modifier put in by the overall requirement, the actual reward pool of this 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC is massive. This opens up a great opportunity for players to get unique cards for their squads.

The 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC has a huge pool of cards in FIFA 23

When a player completes the 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC, they will get an untradeable card in return. It will either be a World Cup or the Prime version of the Icon item in question. Each reward offered by this FIFA 23 SBC will be rated 89 or higher, increasing the chances of getting something valuable.

Let's first take a look at the pool of Prime Icons that are available to obtain via this FIFA 23 challenge.

Alan Shearer

Alessandro Del Piero

Alessandro Nesta

Andrea Pirlo

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bobby Moore

Carlos Alberto

David Beckham

Dennis Bergkamp

Didier Drogba

Edwin van der Sar

Emilio Butragueno

Eric Cantona

Eusebio

Fabio Cannavaro

Ferenc Puskas

Franco Baresi

Garrincha

Gary Lineker

George Best

Gerd Muller

Hristo Stoichkov

Hugo Sanchez

Ian Rush

Iker Casillas

Jairzinho

Javier Zanetti

Johan Cruyff

Juan Roman Riquelme

Kaka

Kenny Dalglish

Lev Yashin

Lothar Matthaus

Luis Figo

Marcel Desailly

Marco van Basten

Miroslav Klose

Paolo Maldini

Patrick Vieira

Paul Scholes

Pavel Nedved

Pele

Peter Schmeichel

Petr Cech

Phillip Lahm

Raul

Rio Ferdinand

Rivaldo

Robert Pires

Roberto Baggio

Roberto Carlos

Robin van Persie

Ronald Koeman

Ronaldinho

Ronaldo

Roy Keane

Rui Costa

Ruud Gullit

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Samuel Eto’o

Socrates

Sol Campbell

Steven Gerrard

Thierry Henry

Wayne Rooney

Xabi Alonso

Xavi

Zinedine Zidane

Some of these cards are incredibly valuable when acquired from the FUT market. However, players also have the chance to obtain the following World Cup versions when they complete this FIFA 23 SBC.

Ronaldo

Zinedine Zidane

Johan Cruyff

Eusebio

Luis Figo

Bobby Moore

Emilio Butragueno

Michael Laudrup

Didier Drogba

Miroslav Klose

Emmanuel Petit

Hernan Crespo

Pele

Petr Cech

Roberto Baggio

Iker Casillas

Samuel Eto'o

Laurent Blanc

Andriy Shevchenko

Roberto Carlos

Garrincha

Lothar Matthaus

Kenny Dalglish

Fabio Cannavaro

Gheorghe Hagi

Gary Lineker

Cafu

Patrick Vieira

World Cup items are no longer available in packs, and this certainly raises the value of the 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC. The only other alternative would be to get these cards directly from the market.

