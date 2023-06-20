FIFA 23 Alexander Sorloth Shapeshifters SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Alexander Sorloth Shapeshifters SBC has been released in FIFA 23, and it introduces an excellent card for the players to add to their squads. The latest entrant adds to the total list of promo cards released by EA Sports since June 16. Most of those items will require you to open more packs or spend a lot of coins in the FUT market. You can avoid doing those activities and still add a promo card to your squad.

The main job is to complete the tasks of this SBC before it expires from Ultimate Team. But first, it's important to predict the possible costs, which will be determined by the fodder you need. The best way to estimate the possible costs is by analyzing the Alexander Sorloth Shapeshifters SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

How to easily complete the Alexander Sorloth Shapeshifters SBC in FIFA 23?

EA Sports has included two tasks for the Alexander Sorloth Shapeshifters SBC. You'll have to complete both per the given terms and conditions within the allotted time.

Task 1 - Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - LaLiga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Alexander Sorloth Shapeshifters SBC will cost about 60,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can reduce this figure using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. If you're short of such cards, there are many great ways to refill your stock.

The first way is by playing different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Since the Alexander Sorloth Shapeshifters SBC is available for the next six days (as of June 20), you can grind the two game modes to win valuable in-game packs. Opening them might land you some cards to help you get the Shapeshifters Alexander Sorloth item.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam New Shapeshifter Player

93 Alexander Sørloth

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-shapes… New Shapeshifter Player93 Alexander Sørloth 🔵 New Shapeshifter Player🇳🇴 93 Alexander Sørlothfifauteam.com/fifa-23-shapes… https://t.co/Dg98De9QTD

Some cheap resource-item challenges are currently available in Ultimate Team. These challenges allow you to use cards without need, and you might get some valuable items. They will either fit in your squad or help you complete the SBC at a cheaper price.

After completing tonight's challenge, you'll earn a 93-rated CB card in FIFA 23. Traditionally, Sorloth is an ST, but the nature of the promo has completely changed his in-game position. With 90 Pace and 94 Defense, this could be an excellent addition at a cheaper price.

