FIFA 23 Ashley Cole TOTY Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Ashley Cole TOTY Icon SBC is available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Players now have a great chance of unlocking a legendary card for their respective squads. Moreover, you can bypass the need to depend on the FUT market to get this item. All you need to do is complete the SBC before it expires from Ultimate Team.

The first task will be to estimate the number of coins needed for the fodder. This will help you understand the potential cost and decide if you should attempt the Squad Building Challenge in the first place. Let’s now look at the tasks of the Ashley Cole TOTY Icon SBC.

The Ashley Cole TOTY Icon SBC will be a great defensive option for many FIFA 23 players

This particular card first appeared during the TOTY promo but is no longer available in packs. To unlock it, you must undertake six different tasks, all of which have their terms and conditions.

Born Legend

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

· Exactly 11 Players: Rare

· Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Ashley in Red

· Min. 1 Player from Arsenal

· Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week OR FUT Champions

· Min. Team Rating: 83

Ashley in Blue

· Min. 1 Player from Chelsea

· Min. Team Rating: 84

The Three Lions

· Min. 1 Player from England

· Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week OR FUT Champions

· Min. Team Rating: 85

League Legend

· Min. 1 Player from Premier League

· Min. Team Rating: 87

The Ashley Cole TOTY Icon SBC will cost about 350,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can reduce this figure by using cards already in your Ultimate Team collection.

If you’re short of fodder, you can attempt different resource-item challenges. Some can be done multiple times, so keep doing them until you have enough cards. The Ashley Cole TOTY Icon SBC is available until July 20, 2023, so you have plenty of time.

Make sure to rank as high as possible in FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. This will reward you with weekly rewards, which include different packs. You can open them to get more fodder, and it will also save valuable coins.

Once you complete the Ashley Cole TOTY Icon SBC, you’ll get a 91-rated LB card. It has solid defensive stats and will be a wonderful fit in any FIFA 23 squad.

