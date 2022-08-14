FIFA 23 closed beta: PS5 and Xbox Series XlS download size, dates, and more

With FIFA 23's release date coming close, the game's closed beta has started. It will allow players to have a glimpse at the things to come and what kind of changes EA Sports has made to the game.

Although the beta is only available in selected regions, several fans have already managed to access the code. With that being said, the game's download size on all available platforms has also come to the public domain thanks to social media.

The expectations from EA Sports are high as FIFA 23 will be the last game with the iconic name. With a FIFA World Cup coming up later in the year, fans expect many things to be present in the game.

The closed beta will be important as it will allow players to play the game early. EA Sports will be able to fine-tune the game before launch and ensure that fans' expectations are met. Knowing the size will be useful for those who will be getting access to the closed beta as it might require them to allocate space separately for the game.

FIFA 23's closed beta can be played with an access code

On August 11, EA Sports kicked off the closed beta for FIFA 23 in selected regions. Eligible US and UK players can get access if they're selected for the process. The beta testing will continue until September 1, but it might get changed if EA Sports decides to do so.

Thanks to users who already have access, the download size for the game on the next-generation consoles is out in the open. It will require 51.19 GB of internet data for those downloading and playing the closed beta on PlayStation 5.

Those on the Xbox Series XlS will have a little more respite as they will require 44.68 GB of data to download FIFA 23's closed beta. The requirement for PC is not yet known as the closed beta is available on the consoles.

If EA Sports decides to increase the number of eligible platforms, the possible size on PCs will likely be the same. Additionally, the full release will also see the game become available on Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch.

There's a strong chance that the closed beta could be allowed for PC players, given that the platform will receive major changes. There was no HyperMotion for them last year as EA Sports felt that the required technology would be too much.

That's no longer the case, as PC players will be enjoying next-generation capabilities with the introduction of HyperMotion 2.

Moreover, there will be complete cross-play in FIFA 23, allowing players on different platforms to play with each other. EA Sports has already started rolling out beta access codes to lucky players who have managed to get their hands on them. If someone wants to be eligible for an access code, they must sign up for an EA account and keep their notifications turned on.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan