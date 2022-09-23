FIFA 23 complete stadiums list: All venues that are licensed in the game

FIFA 23 is the next chapter of the hit football simulator series, and one of its USPs will certainly be the degree of authenticity that EA Sports will hope to impart. A key component of this goal is the selection of stadiums that will be available for players to pick from.

A few stadiums will not be available in the game due to licensing issues. The inclusion of all the venues can also make the game massive and unsuitable for many platforms.

However, there are over 100 stadiums already present in the game. When FIFA 23 goes live, some of the biggest leagues and clubs will have their fully licensed venues in the game.

The stadiums in FIFA 23 will resemble their real-life versions. Thanks to technological advancements, the venues in the game now look stunningly realistic.

Apart from the look of the stadiums, EA Sports also accurately recreates elements like crowd chants and banners.

FIFA 23 will start with over 100 licensed stadiums

FIFA 23 has already inherited several iconic stadiums from the series' previous games. EA Sports has now added more to the list.

Once FIFA 23 is released, there will be over 120 licensed stadiums spread across all the major footballing nations of the world.

Complete FIFA 23 stadium list

Anfield (Liverpool)

Craven Cottage (Fulham)

Elland Road (Leeds)

Emirates Stadium (Arsenal)

Etihad Stadium (Man City)

Goodison Park (Everton)

Gtech Community Stadium (Brentford)

King Power Stadium (Liverpool)

London Stadium (West Ham)

Molineux Stadium (Wolves)

Old Trafford (Man Utd)

Selhurst Park (Crystal Palace)

St. James' Park (Newcastle)

St. Mary's Stadium (Southampton)

Stamford Bridge (Chelsea)

The Amex Stadium (Brighton)

The City Ground (Nottingham Forest) - Will be coming in a post-launch update

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham Hotspur)

Villa Park (Aston Villa)

Vitality Stadium (Bournemouth)

Bramall Lane (Sheffield United)

Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff City)

Carrow Road (Norwich)

Fratton Park (Portsmouth)

Kirklees Stadium (Huddersfield)

Loftus Road (QPR)

MKM Stadium (Hull City)

Nelson Road (AFC Richmond)

Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough)

Stadium of Light (Sunderland)

Stoke City FC Stadium (Stoke City)

Swansea.com Stadium (Swansea City)

The Hawthorns (West Brom)

Turf Moor (Burnley)

Vicarage Road (Watford)

BayArena (Bayer Leverkusen)

BORUSSIA-PARK (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Deutsche Bank Park ( Eintracht Frankfurt)

Europa-Park Stadion (SC Freiburg)

Mercedes-Benz Arena (VfB Stuttgart)

MEWA ARENA (1. FSV Mainz 05)

Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC)

PreZero Arena (1899 Hoffenheim)

Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig)

RheinEnergieStadion (1. FC Köln)

Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund)

Stadion An der Alten Försterei (1. FC Union Berlin)

VELTINS-Arena (FC Schalke 04)

Volkswagen Arena (VfL Wolfsburg)

wohninvest Weserstadion (Werder Bremen)

WWK Arena (FC Augsburg)

Düsseldorf-Arena (Fortuna Düsseldorf)

Heinz von Heiden-Arena (Hannover 96)

Home Deluxe Arena (SC Paderborn)

Max-Morlock-Stadion (1. FC Nürnberg)

SchücoArena (Arminia Bielefeld)

Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV)

Cívitas METROPOLITANO (Atlético Madrid)

Coliseum Alfonso Pérez (Getafe)

Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos (Celta Vigo)

Estadio Benito Villamarín (Real Betis)

Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal)

Estadio de Montilivi (Girona)

Estadio de Vallecas (Rayo Vallecano)

Estadio El Sadar (CA Osasuna)

Estadio José Zorrilla (Real Valladolid)

Estadio Mestalla (Valencia)

Estadio San Mamés (Athletic Bilbao)

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (Real Madrid)

Nuevo Mirandilla (Cadiz)

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (Sevilla)

RCDE Stadium (Espanyol)

Reale Arena (Real Sociedad)

Visit Mallorca Estadi (RCD Mallorca)

El Alcoraz (SD Huesca)

Estadio Ciutat de València (Levante)

Estadio de Gran Canaria (Las Palmas)

Estadio de Mendizorroza (Alavés)

Estadio La Rosaleda (Malaga)

Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes (Granada)

Municipal de Butarque (Leganés)

Municipal de Ipurua (Eibar)

Academy Stadium (Man City WFC)

Groupama Stadium (Olympique Lyonnais)

Orange Vélodrome (Marseille)

Parc des Princes (PSG)

Allianz Stadium (Juventus)

San Siro (AC Milan & Inter Milan)

Estádio do Dragão (FC Porto)

Estádio do SL Benfica (Benfica)

Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı (Fatih Karagümrük)

Donbass Arena (Ukraine National Team)

Johan Cruijff ArenA (Ajax)

Philips Stadion (PSV)

Banc of California Stadium (Los Angeles FC)

BC Place (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Dignity Health Sports Park (LA Galaxy)

Lumen Field (Seattle Sounders FC)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta United FC)

Providence Park (Portland Timbers)

Red Bull Arena (New York Red Bulls)

King Abdullah Sports City (Al-Ahli & Al-Ittihad)

King Fahd Stadium (Al Hilal)

Wembley Stadium (England National Team)

Estadio LDA Ricardo E. Bochini (Club Atlético Independiente)

Estadio Presidente Perón (Racing Club)

La Bombonera (Boca Juniors)

Al Jayeed Stadium

Aloha Park

Arena del Centenario

Arena D'Oro

Court Lane

Crown Lane

Eastpoint Arena

El Grandioso

El Libertador

Estadio de las Artes

Estadio El Medio

Estadio Presidente G.Lopes

Euro Park

FIFAe Stadium

Forest Park Stadium

FUT Stadium (only in FUT)

Ivy Lane

Longville Stadium

Molton Road

O Dromo

Oktigann Park

Sanderson Park

Stade Municipal

Stadio Classico

Stadion 23. Maj

Stadion Europa

Stadion Hanguk

Stadion Neder

Stadion Olympik

Town Park

Union Park Stadium

Waldstadion

FIFA 23 Volta Stadiums

FIFA 23 will have dedicated venues for its Volta mode, which is EA Sports' recent take on futsal and street football. While a number of venues have been retained for FIFA 23, a few have been added. Listed below are all of them:

Amsterdam Underpass

Art Festival

Barcelona Plaza

Beach Party

Berlin

Block Party

Buenos Aires

Cape Town

Dubai

Favela

Football Royalty

Ice Ruins

Lagos

London

Mars Base

Mexico City

Miami

Milan

New York

Paris

Paris Streets

Parking Lot

Rome

São Paulo

Sydney

Tokyo

Venice Beach

VOLTA City

Warehouse

Of course, more stadiums could be added to FIFA 23 as the game progresses.

