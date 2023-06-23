FIFA 23 David Beckham TOTY Icon SBC - How to complete, cost, and more

The David Beckham TOTY Icon SBC is now live in FIFA 23. This special challenge has been released to commemorate the start of the Shapeshifters promo's second team. While the SBC's featured card isn't an item from this series, it's still a very special offering. The supply of this particular unique Beckham variant is extremely low.

To get it, you have complete the latest challenge's tasks. As you'll have to submit eleven different squads for that, it would be a good idea to figure out how many FUT coins you'll need to spend on this Squad Building Challenge. That can be done by analyzing the David Beckham TOTY Icon SBC's tasks in FIFA 23.

How to easily complete the David Beckham TOTY Icon SBC in FIFA 23?

Completing the David Beckham TOTY Icon SBC won't be easy due to its high number of tasks. You'll have to complete them to add its special card to your Ultimate Team squad.

Born Legend

Exactly 11 players: Rare

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Exactly 11 players: Rare

Player quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Min. Team rating: 84

The Class of 92

Min. 1 player from Manchester Utd

Min. Team rating: 87

The Lions’ Marksman

Min. 1 player from England

Min. Team rating: 88

Galacticos

Min. 1 player from Real Madrid

Min. Team rating: 88

Top Notch

Min. 1 player: TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Min. Team rating: 88

League Finesse

Min. 1 player from La Liga

Min. Team rating: 89

League Legend

Min. 1 player from Premier League

Min. Team rating: 89

90-rated Squad

Min. Team rating: 90

91-rated Squad

Min. Team rating: 91

The David Beckham TOTY Icon SBC will cost about 1.6 million FUT coins to beat if you get all the fodder from FIFA 23's market. Since that is a very high amount, it's best to use fodder items from your Ultimate Team collection. If you're short of them, you can easily refill your stock by grinding different FIFA 23 game modes.

The David Beckham TOTY Icon SBC is available for the next ten weeks as of June 23. You can also complete different resource-item challenges currently live in Ultimate Team to recycle cards you don't need in exchange for items that can be used in SBCs like this one or directly in your main team.

After completing this challenge, you'll unlock a 94-rated RM card of David Beckham. This item was originally released in January 2023 during the TOTY promo, and it's one of the most expensive cards available on FIFA 23's FUT market.

