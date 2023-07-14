FIFA 23 Ferran Torres Level Up SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

The Ferran Torres Level Up SBC is live in FIFA 23, and players can add an exciting item to their respective Ultimate Team squads. The new challenge comes with releasing Team 2 items with attractive cards. However, you’ll have to largely depend on your luck to get them from the packs. If you want to get them from the market, most will be very costly for the foreseeable future. Solving tonight’s challenge allows you to add a promo item without spending a fortune.

The first task is to analyze the possible amount of coins you’ll need to spend to complete the challenge. This will be decided by the fodder you require and will help you decide if you want to attempt the challenge in the first place.

The best way to predict the costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Ferran Torres Level Up SBC in FIFA 23.

How to easily complete the Ferran Torres Level

Up SBC in FIFA 23?

EA Sports has included two tasks in the Ferran Torres Level Up SBC. You’ll have to complete both according to their given terms and conditions.

Task 1 - Barcelona

Number of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the Squad: 11

The Ferran Torres Level Up SBC will cost about 110,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce this amount using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. There are many great ways to increase your fodder stock without spending coins.

The Ferran Torres Level Up SBC is available for the next 13 days (as of July 14). This is plenty of time to grind the different FIFA 23 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. You’ll be rewarded with different packs based on your weekly performances, and you can get some useful items from them.

Alternatively, you can recycle cards you don’t need to use in different resource-item challenges. In exchange, you can get cards that will help you solve special SBCs at cheaper prices.

After completing tonight’s challenge, you’ll get a 92-rated LW card. You can also use him as an LM or ST with the help of position modifiers. Additionally, you can obtain a 94-rated upgraded version at no extra cost by fulfilling certain conditions.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.