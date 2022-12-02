FIFA 23 FIFA World Cup Belgium SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The FIFA World Cup Belgium SBC is live in FIFA 23, and players will have a decent chance at further improving their Ultimate Team squads without making significant investments. These resource item challenges are simple to complete and valuable.

The recent Black Friday period has seen plenty of releases as far as challenges are concerned. EA Sports has also introduced FUT World Cup content, which brings a lot of time-limited items into the game.

Not only does this include unique cards, but challenges have also been themed similarly. Much of the content not only includes base cards, but lucky players can also find special promo versions live in the game.

Let's look at what tasks FIFA 23 players will need to undertake to complete the FIFA World Cup Belgium SBC and how much they might have to spend. As with such challenges, the final rewards vary significantly. Hence, one will have to analyze the probability of tips they can get and their worth.

FIFA World Cup Belgium SBC is an exciting addition to FIFA 23, but it should have better rewards

As mentioned above, most resource-item SBCs tend to be cheap because the associated conditions are straightforward. They can mostly be done with fodder from someone's collection, and the FIFA World Cup Belgium SBC falls along the same line. There's just one task with assigned conditions that players must complete.

Task 1 - FIFA World Cup Belgium SBC

# of players from Belgium: Min 1

Same League Count: Min 5

Same Club Count: Min 2

Gold Players: Min 3

Rare: Min 5

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 24

# of players in the Squad: 11

The FIFA World Cup Belgium SBC is extremely easy to complete and barely offers difficult conditions. The requirement of minimum chemistry is relatively moderate, and EA Sports has provided a simple challenge.

The completion costs are also cheap, and a FIFA 23 player can complete it within 4,000 FUT coins. This is where they will have to buy all the fodder directly from the market.

The kind of card required to complete the FIFA World Cup Belgium SBC is relatively easy to find. At this point, most players should have an ample number of such cards, and they will be able to complete the challenge at no cost.

This will also allow them to save their FUT coins which can be used elsewhere. The SBC is live in FIFA 23 for two days and can only be completed once due to its non-repeatable nature.

Interestingly, the SBC offers two rewards upon completion. All players completing the task will get one Rare Gold Players Pack with tradeable cards. They will also get a pack of three FIFA World Cup Players that are untradeable and rated 80 or more.

The Rare Gold Players Pack can offer some valuable cards, but the associated odds could be better. Some of the other challenges in this series have provided far better rewards. However, one should look to complete the challenge if they have ample fodder.

