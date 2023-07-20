FIFA 23 Joselu Player Moments SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

EA Sports has released the Joselu Player Moments SBC in FIFA 23, which comes a night ahead of the release of the popular Futties promo. The upcoming promo will succeed Level Up, and it will set off the best time to play the game. Players will be able to find unique cards in packs, and it will feature some of the best promos from the recent past. However, you can avoid any element of randomness by completing tonight's challenge, and it will guarantee you a special card.

Player Moments SBCs typically offer challenge-exclusive cards - you can't obtain them by any other means. The first task will be to estimate the potential cost you'll need to spend to unlock it. This will be determined by the fodder you buy, and it will help you decide whether to complete the challenge in the first place. The best way to predict the possible cost is by analyzing the Joselu Player Moments SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

Cheapest FIFA 23 Joselu Player Moments SBC solutions

You shouldn't stress too much about the Joselu Player Moments SBC, as EA Sports has kept only one task. Naturally, you will have to complete it according to the given terms and conditions.

Task - Joselu Player Moments SBC

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Joselu Player Moments SBC will cost about 110,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. Considering the game's current state, the price isn't exorbitant by any means. However, you can reduce expenses using cards already in your Ultimate Team collection.

The SBC is available for the next 13 days (as of July 20), so you can grind more fodder. This can be done by winning FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. These modes offer weekly packs that you can then open for fodder.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam New Player Moments Item

93 Joselu

93 Joselu

Alternatively, you can also reuse the cards you don't need with the help of resource-item challenges; several are currently active in Ultimate Team. You can get valuable items in exchange that could lower the completion costs of special challenges.

You'll get a 93-rated ST card after completing the SBC, and you can also use him as a CF. The player item has some decent stats, especially in the Pace (93) and Shooting (95) departments. It is helpful for beginners running La Liga-based squads in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.