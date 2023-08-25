FIFA 23 Kevin Prince Boateng End of an Era Objective - All tasks, reward, and more

EA Sports has released the Kevin Prince Boateng End of an Era Objective in FIFA 23, and players can now get their hands on an amazing item. This challenge's special card celebrates the career of the older Boateng brother and his performances for his country and various clubs. To make matters even better, you won't have to spend any coins to get this card.

With a bit of planning, you will be able to complete all the tasks in FIFA 23's Kevin Prince Boateng End of an Era Objective. As usual, each segment in this challenge has a condition that you must meet to complete it.

Let's take a look at how you can quickly unlock Boateng's End of an Era card for your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad.

All Kevin Prince Boateng End of an Era Objective tasks in FIFA 23

Multiple tasks are part of the Kevin Prince Boateng End of an Era Objective. It doesn't matter which order you complete them in, as long as you accomplish all of them. Finishing all the segments is mandatory for getting the special card. Here is what you need to do to beat this objective:

ASSISTANCE NEEDED: Assist seven goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) using a player from Serie A.

FINISHING MOVES: Score seven goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) using a player from the Premier League.

POSITIONAL PLAY: Score using a Forward and assist using a midfielder during two separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

FINE TOUCH: Score three Finesse Shots in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

WINNING FORMULA: Win seven matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) having a minimum of three players from the Bundesliga in your Starting XI.

You can complete these tasks in three different FIFA 23 modes, but Squad Battles will be the easiest one to do so. You can control the difficulty level of matches in it, and all your opponents will be AI-controlled.

After you complete all the tasks within the next six days (as of August 25), you'll unlock a 97-rated CAM card, which can also be used as a CDM and CM. It's a really solid and well-rounded item, which can be obtained for free in Ultimate Team.