FIFA 23 Ligue 1 Cup - How to complete, all rewards, and more

The Ligue 1 Cup has been released in FIFA 23 to celebrate the ongoing Team of the Season events, and you can make the most of this addition by completing a new set of objectives. By doing so, you'll earn plenty of special rewards, including a guaranteed Ligue 1 TOTS card for absolutely free. All items offered by the Ligue 1 Cup will be valuable during the ongoing TOTS promo.

However, there are certain tasks that you'll have to complete to unlock the new rewards. You'll be able to complete them without spending a lot of FUT coins if you use the right strategy. With that in mind, let's take a look at all the tasks that are part of FIFA 23's Ligue 1 Cup and the rewards it offers.

The Ligue 1 Cup offers plenty of value to every FIFA 23 player and their squads

The Ligue 1 Cup's format is pretty similar to the objective sets that were released during previous promos. The challenge comes with five separate tasks, each with its own conditions. Also, every task offers a separate reward that could be hugely beneficial for you.

Let's now check how to complete the Ligue 1 in FIFA 23:

Play 5: Play five matches using a full squad of Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTS One League Cup.

Win 1: Win one match using a full squad of Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTS One League Cup.

Win 4: Win four matches using a full squad of Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTS One League Cup.

Win 7: Win seven matches using a full squad of Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTS One League Cup.

Win 9: Win nine matches using a full squad of Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTS One League Cup.

The final condition has been made slightly easier since you need nine wins to complete it. Once you complete all the tasks, you'll get a guaranteed Ligue 1 TOTS pack. But that's not all since you'll receive the following as well:

TOTS Loan Player Pack

Two 84+ Players Pack

85+ Two Players Pack

Three 94+ Players Pack

Additionally, you'll also get 1,250 XP that contributes towards your completion of Season Swaps. There's plenty of additional awards that you can get from the Swaps, including TOTS Moments and FUT Birthday Icons.

FIFA 23's Ligue 1 Cup is available for the next nine days as of writing (May 27). You will be able to play five matches every day, so it's best to use up all games that are available daily.

Poll : 0 votes