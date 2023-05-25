FIFA 23 Ligue 1 TOTS Season Swaps objectives - How to complete, all free rewards, and more

A new set of objectives under the Ligue 1 TOTS Season Swaps is now live in FIFA 23. It comes before the popular promo slated for tomorrow, May 26, and introduces a new set of cards. While you must wait for those special items, you can increase your rewards by completing some of the tasks now live in Ultimate Team. EA Sports has integrated the Swaps differently, as the rewards have been included in the seasonal path.

By completing different tasks, you will earn experience points, which allows you to unlock the rewards across different milestones. The developers have released fresh tasks each week, and you can now complete the latest set in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The Ligue 1 TOTS Season Swaps offer plenty of seasonal XP to FIFA 23 players

EA Sports has returned to the typical structure with the Ligue 1 TOTS Season Swaps and included seven tasks as part of the new set. Some tasks can already be completed by meeting their respective terms and conditions. For the others, you must wait as they're yet to go live.

Win 8: Win eight matches in any FUT Game Mode

eight matches in any FUT Game Mode Play 15: Play 15 matches in any FUT Game Mode.

TOTS Daily Login Upgrade SBC: Complete the TOTS Daily Login Upgrade SBC [XP] once.

Marquee Matchups SBC: Complete any two Challenges in the Marquee Matchups [XP] SBC releasing on May 25.

FUT Moments: Earn 5 Stars in the Moments Game Mode. Ligue 1 TOTS Moments is releasing on May 26.

TOTS Swap Challenge 7: Complete the TOTS Season Swap Challenge 7 [XP] SBC releasing on May 27.

Ligue 1 Premium Upgrade SBC: Complete the Ligue 1 Premium League Upgrade SBC [XP] releasing on May 29.

Each of the seven tasks will reward you with plenty of seasonal XPs, crucial in FIFA 23. They will help you increase your completion level and unlock the rewards available at the higher levels.

The Ligue 1 TOTS Season Swaps objective is merely the start of the upcoming promo in FIFA 23. Fans expect some amazing cards, most of which will be available in the packs. Additionally, you'll be able to get more items by completing objectives and SBCs. Less than 24 hours are left before EA Sports releases the Ligue 1 TOTS team.

Disclaimer: Some tasks of the Ligue 1 TOTS Season Swaps were supposed to be released on May 25, but there has been a delay due to unforeseen circumstances.

