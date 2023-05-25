EA Sports confirms FIFA 23 Ligue 1 TOTS release date and time across all regions

The Ligue 1 TOTS promo's arrival in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is official, as developer EA Sports has disclosed the date and time of its release. Most gamers had already anticipated the launch window based on a consolidated schedule released at the start of the full TOTS program. While there is always the possibility of a delay due to unforeseen circumstances, nothing of the sort has happened so far.

The Ligue 1 TOTS promo will be the fourth stage of the annual in-game celebrations that offer some amazing items featuring the best footballers from the ongoing season. These cards have many great attributes, making them the perfect addition to any Ultimate Team squad. Fans won't have to wait much longer to get their hands on these items based on the schedule being followed by EA Sports.

The Ligue 1 TOTS promo in FIFA 23 will begin on May 26, 2023

The release date and time for FIFA 23's Ligue 1 TOTS promo were announced on May 24, 2023, when the daily content was refreshed. The Ultimate Team loading screen showcased the information and hinted at three upcoming cards as part of the promo.

Based on the available information, the Ligue 1 TOTS promo will commence on Friday, May 26, 2023. This is also when the new set of Weekend League matches, featuring cards from the French TOTS promo, will begin. The loading screen also mentioned exactly what time the new events will begin.

As usual, the new cards will go live at 6:00 pm UK time. Readers in the US will have to wait till 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET, while Indian gamers can access the special items at 10:30 pm IST. FIFA 23 players in regions aside from the ones mentioned can find out their respective timings by adjusting for the time zone differences.

The main attraction of the promo is the new team of 18 cards and the featured superstars. These items will be available within the in-game packs, although finding them will be difficult. Additionally, the community can access new cards by completing SBCs and objectives.

