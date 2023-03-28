Best FIFA 23 players from the MBS Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo's high-profile transfer to Al Nassr has brought the attention of a global audience to the MBS Pro League, with gamers looking to use these teams in FIFA 23 as well. Despite not being among the most popular or prestigious competitions in the world, the Saudi league is fiercely competitive and features some recognizable names.

FIFA 23 is the most realistic and authentic depiction of the sport in the history of the legendary franchise, providing gamers with the ability to play with their favorite players and teams. With Cristiano Ronaldo now playing in the MBS Pro League, gamers will be eager to learn about the best players in the competition to accommodate him into their Ultimate Team squads.

Cristiano Ronaldo among the highest-rated MBS Pro League players in FIFA 23

There are several recognizable names in the MBS Pro League. Some of these footballers have earned a name for themselves in top European leagues, and their abilities are accurately reflected in FIFA 23.

There have been several special cards for players from this region in Ultimate Team, including the following:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Gold/Team of the Week)

Saeed Al-Owairan (FUT Hero/World Cup Hero/Fantasy FUT Hero)

Sami Al-Jaber (FUT Hero/World Cup Hero/Fantasy FUT Hero)

Anderson Talisca (Gold/Team of the Week)

Salem Al Dawsari (World Cup Path to Glory/Squad Foundations)

Hattan Bahebri (FUT Birthday objective)

Igor Coronado (Squad Foundations)

Alvaro Medran (Squad Foundations)

Saud Abdulhamid (Squad Foundations)

Saleh Al-Shehri (World Cup Stories)

FUT veterans are already well-aware of how overpowered the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Saeed Al-Owairan are in the current meta of FIFA 23. Al-Owairan was added to the Hero roster in the current campaign and has rapidly become a fan favorite due to his impressive attributes and ridiculous pace.

How to obtain the best players from MBS Pro League in Ultimate Team

Cristiano Ronaldo has historically been one of the most overpowered players in Ultimate Team. Despite being nerfed significantly in FIFA 23, he still possesses the attributes needed to be viable on the virtual pitch. However, his transfer away from the Premier League has made it difficult to use him due to the new chemistry system of FIFA 23.

However, EA Sports have added a host of special MBS Pro League cards to the FUT roster to allow gamers to build squads around the legendary attacker. The likes of Saeed Al-Owairan, Sami Al-Jaber, Anderson Talisca, and Saleh Al-Shehri can be purchased from the FUT transfer market.

For gamers who want more affordable options, Squad Foundations objectives offer the opportunity to unlock cards like Igor Coronado, Alvaro Medran, and Saud Abdulhamid. A special five-star weak-foot version of Hattan Bahebri is also available as a FUT Ballers objective.

