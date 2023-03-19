The FUT Ballers Arnaut Danjuma is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, offering players the opportunity to obtain several special cards. Not only does completing the objective set reward one with a special version of the Spurs winger, it also consists of FUT Ballers Aiden McGeady and Hattan Bahebri.

This is the second objective set to be released during the FUT Ballers event in FIFA 23. The concept of the promo revolves around SBCs and objectives without featuring an actual dedicated roster of special cards.

Players must unlock various special footballers via SBCs and upgrade them through objectives. However, Danjuma can be unlocked without the requirement of any SBC.

FUT Ballers Arnaut Danjuma is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Arnaut Danjuma joined the Spurs roster in the January transfer window, bolstering their offensive ranks. While the Dutch superstar has not featured much for the London club, he is still a valuable asset to their squad. His latest FIFA 23 card accurately reflects his real-life abilities as well.

What does the card look like?

The 87-rated FUT Ballers version possesses the following key attributes:

Pace: 92

Dribbling: 90

Shooting: 86

Defending: 47

Passing: 81

Physicality: 76

With stats like these, along with a combination of four-star skills and a four-star weak foot, Danjuma is undoubtedly an amazing winger in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How to unlock this card?

Donk 🍊 @DonkTrading Complete the Danjuma Objective and you will get…



• Mcgeady FUT Baller

• Bahebri FUT Baller

• 84+ x5

• 81+ x11

• 8x other packs

• Super loan team pack



The objective group offering this special FUT Ballers version is aptly titled 'Play to Ball.' These are the various stipulations involved:

Let's Ball : Play a match in any FUT game mode

: Play a match in any FUT game mode Draft at I : Play a match in Offline or Online Draft

: Play a match in Offline or Online Draft Draft at II : Play four matches in Online or Offline Draft

: Play four matches in Online or Offline Draft Draft at III : Play eight matches in Online or Offline Draft

: Play eight matches in Online or Offline Draft Winning Recipe I: Win a match in Online or Offline Draft

Win a match in Online or Offline Draft Winning Recipe II : Win two matches in Online or Offline Draft

: Win two matches in Online or Offline Draft Winning Recipe III: Win four matches in Online or Offline Draft

Win four matches in Online or Offline Draft Balling in Style I : Play a match in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Play a match in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Balling in Style II : Play 2 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Play 2 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Balling in Style III : Play 4 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Play 4 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Saudi Build : Play six matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals), having atleast three players from MBS Pro League in your starting eleven

: Play six matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals), having atleast three players from MBS Pro League in your starting eleven Shamrock : Play six matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals), having atleast three players from Ireland in your starting eleven

: Play six matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals), having atleast three players from Ireland in your starting eleven The Streets Will Never Forget: Assist with FUT Ballers McGeady and score with FUT Ballers Hattan Bahebri during four wins in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty (or Rivals)

The Saudi Build segment offers a FUT Ballers version of Hattan Bahebri upon completion, whereas the Shamrock segment offers Aiden McGeady. Both cards possess impressive stats that make them viable in FIFA 23.

The most optimal way to unlock Danjuma is to focus on offline gameplay. Players can complete draft-based objectives in the offline mode that allows them to choose the difficulty based on their level.

Similarly, they can unlock McGeady and Bahebri in Squad Battles. By completing this objective group, players can obtain Danjuma, McGeady, Bahebri, and several enticing packs.

