"No brainer" - Arnaut Danjuma breaks silence after controversially snubbing Everton for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur's new signing Arnaut Danjuma has opened up about his controversial switch to the north London outfit.

Danjuma was originally set to join Everton, but the Spurs made a last-ditch effort to hijack the winger from the Toffees.

Everton fans were thrilled at the prospect of Danjuma arriving at the club from Villarreal on a loan deal. The Merseyside club are languishing in 19th in the Premier League table, having just secured three wins in the entire season.

Even with the sacking of manager Frank Lampard last week, the deal was expected to go through, according to the Daily Mail. Reports suggest that the player had completed all his necessary medical tests and media duties, even meeting a few players of the Everton squad.

However, Tottenham made a last-minute effort and the player was keen to make the switch. He spoke about the prospect of playing for manager Antonio Conte. Speaking to Spurs TV, Danjuma said:

"It is amazing. I’m very delighted to be here. As soon as Tottenham came through for me, it was a no-brainer. It’s a massive club, brilliant coach, brilliant staff, brilliant club, the facilities are obviously unbelievable so for me I’m very excited to be part of the team."

TalkSPORT reported that there were negotiations between Villarreal and Tottenham to add an option to buy at the end of the loan, which runs till the end of the season. The option to buy is not said to be obligatory.

Danjuma has scored six goals in 17 appearances across all competitions for Villarreal this season.

Tottenham Hotspur could replace long-time starter with Serie A star

Hugo Lloris' time in north London could be coming to an end.

Tottenham are reportedly looking to replace club icon Hugo Lloris. The Frenchman has made 442 appearances for Spurs but they're looking for options at the goalkeeper position. According to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato, the north London side are interested in signing Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret.

This comes after the player's agent, Federico Pastorello, said in an interview:

“He experienced some difficult months, he seemed close to leaving, but he reacted as a great man and a great champion.

“We are in talks with Napoli for his contract extension. His deal expires in June 2024, but there are some English clubs interested.”

Napoli are working hard to tie Meret down, but are struggling to meet his demands. While they do have an option to extend the player's contract by a year until the summer of 2025, other clubs are taking notice of the situation and are ready to offer bids.

Venerato also reported that a deal could be completed for Meret in the range of €30 million.

