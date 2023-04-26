TOTS Warmup Series is approaching an end in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has released more SBCs (Squad Building Challenges) for gamers to complete and prepare for Team of the Season. The week leading up to the much-anticipated promo has been replete with a plethora of content for fans to enjoy, with the 85+ Player Pick SBC being the latest inclusion.

Team of the Season is one of the most exciting events of every year in Ultimate Team, introducing a wide variety of overpowered cards. These items are exceptional in their respective positions, and with TOTS beginning soon in FIFA 23, gamers will be eager to get their hands on as many packs as possible.

The 85+ Player Pick SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

TOTS Warmup Series has been a massive success so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The developers have added a wide gallery of SBCs and objectives, allowing gamers to save multiple expensive packs for the Team of the Season event. While the latest 85+ Player Pick SBC is tempting, it also comes with a catch.

How to complete the 85+ Player Pick SBC?

The SBC can be completed twice daily over the next two days, allowing gamers to obtain a total of four such player picks. The SBC only has a single squad featuring the following stipulations:

84 and higher OVR players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

85 and higher OVR players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 27,000 FUT coins, which is understandable considering the inflated price of 83-85 OVR fodder cards in the current state of the transfer market.

Is it worth completing the 85+ Player Pick SBC?

Player Picks restrict gamers from being able to open any pack in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This is a unique aspect that fans must consider before completing this SBC in advance for Team of the Season. However, with most gamers already saving packs for TOTS, it is the perfect time to stack up these player picks to obtain an elusive special card.

TOTS items are by far the most overpowered and sought-after versions in every iteration of Ultimate Team, and FIFA 23 will be no different. With the best footballers from across the top leagues in club football receiving incredible boosts to their overall ratings and attributes, these player picks are definitely worth the investment as they offer a high chance of unlocking a TOTS item.

