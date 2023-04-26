FIFA 23 leaks reveal Gabriel Jesus and Rodrygo as Community TOTS players

Team of the Season hype is in full swing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with social media leaks hinting at Gabriel Jesus and Rodrygo being included as TOTS items. The Brazilian duo have been impressive for their respective teams this season, putting on brilliant showcases and scoring a plethora of goals. EA Sports have already announced that they will be updating Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Champions rewards during the TOTS promo.

With players like Jesus and Rodrygo rumored to be included in the Community Team of the Season, gamers will be hoping to get their hands on these special cards and elevate their FIFA 23 squads to the next level.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Rodrygo and Gabriel Jesus will receive upgraded TOTS items during the FIFA 23 Community Team of the Season

EA Sports released the nominee list for the Community Team of the Season a few weeks ago, allowing fans to weigh in with their votes. Gabriel Jesus and Rodrygo were amongst the most prominent names on it. Recent leaks suggest that the two Brazilian forwards will spearhead the offensive lineup of the upcoming TOTS roster in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Jesus had an incredible start to the season for Arsenal, helping the Gunners go clear at the top of the Premier League table. His absence due to injury has caused a lot of problems for the North London side, which is a testament to his abilities. This proves that he deserves a spot on the Community TOTS roster.

Similarly, Rodrygo has been a crucial part of Real Madrid's attack over the past few seasons. He has truly come into his own over the past year, helping Los Blancos win the 2021/22 Champions League title and cementing his place in the squad with impressive performances in La Liga as well.

What do the cards look like in FIFA 23?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the cards are unknown, FUT Sheriff predicts that Jesus will be 93-rated with the following attributes:

Pace: 95

Dribbling: 95

Shooting: 93

Defending: 51

Passing: 85

Physicality: 86

Meanwhile, Rodrygo could possibly be 92-rated with the following key stats:

Pace: 98

Dribbling: 95

Shooting: 88

Defending: 41

Passing: 85

Physicality: 74

Based on these rumored stats, both players could potentially be extremely overpowered in the current meta of FIFA 23, and gamers will be eager to obtain them in their FUT Champions rewards.

