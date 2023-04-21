FIFA 23 TOTS Daily Login Upgrade Completionist objective: How to complete and all reward tiers

With Team of the Season arriving soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports have released the TOTS Warmup Series event, featuring a wide gallery of SBCs and objectives.

Not only will these challenges provide gamers with packs for Team of the Season, but the Daily Login Upgrade in particular will continue during the first few weeks of TOTS as well.

This is not the first implementation of the Daily Login Upgrade concept in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. EA Sports also added similar objectives to promos like Team of the Year and Winter Wildcards, and the fan-favorite system has returned to allow gamers to obtain packs for Team of the Season.

The TOTS Daily Login Upgrade Completionist objective offers enticing packs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Similar to previous occurrences, the objective consists of various tiers offering a wide variety of incredible packs. Gamers can work their way through these tiers by logging in every day and completing the Daily Login Upgrade SBC.

How to complete the Daily Login Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23?

This SBC refreshes every 24 hours and offers an 81+ Double Players pack as a reward. These are the stipulations mentioned in the challenge:

Player quality: Minimum Bronze

Number of players: Exactly one

Since the SBC only requires a single bronze player, the overall cost of the challenge is around 200 coins.

Every successful completion of this SBC helps gamers progress through the various tiers of the Daily Login Upgrade Completionist objective in FIFA 23.

What are the rewards offered by the objective?

These are the packs up for grabs in the reward tiers:

Complete 1: 80+ 5 players pack

Complete 2: 83+ Double player pack

Complete 3: Eight Serie A players pack

Complete 4: Three 84+ players pack

Complete 5: Three 83+ players pack

Complete 8: Eight La Liga players pack

Complete 10: Eight Ligue 1 players pack

Complete 12: 1 of 2 85+ Rare Gold Players PP

Complete 15: Eight Premier League players pack

Complete 18: Eight Bundesliga players pack

Complete 20: Five 84+ players pack

Complete 22: Five 85+ players pack

The group reward for completing all segments of this objective is a Team of the Season Player Pack, providing gamers with a guaranteed TOTS item in FIFA 23.

Team of the Season is among the most popular and anticipated promos in FUT, releasing overpowered special items from the top leagues in the world of club football.

The addition of this SBC allows gamers to redeem extremely appealing packs over the course of the TOTS event in FIFA 23.

With league-based player packs as well as high-rated fodder packs on offer, this objective is an absolute bargain, especially since fans only have to submit one player to complete the SBC every day.

Poll : 0 votes