FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups SBC (April 20): How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has added the latest Marquee Matchups SBC to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With top leagues across Europe approaching the season's business end, competition is heating up, and clubs are vying for their positions on the table. The upcoming round of fixtures includes some of the season's most anticipated games that could potentially determine the fate of certain leagues.

Marquee Matchups is an exciting weekly element of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, capitalizing on the hype surrounding real-life football clashes. Not only does this inclusion integrate current footballing events into Ultimate Team, it also provides gamers with enticing tradeable packs. More information on the latest SBC can be found below.

Marquee Matchups are now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Premier League is approaching a climactic conclusion, with Arsenal and Manchester City competing for the ultimate honors. The two clubs will soon face each other in the league, with the Citizens hoping to capitalize on the Gunners' recent slip-ups by securing a victory and surpassing them in the table.

However, La Liga leaders FC Barcelona have established a comfortable lead at the top of the table. Their upcoming fixture against third-placed Atletico Madrid will be even more important for the latter, as a favorable result will help them fortify their position in the top four. Both these fixtures are part of the latest set of Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23.

The SBC consists of four individual segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements:

PSV v Ajax

Number of players from Eridivisie: Minimum two

Nationalities: Minimum two

Players from the same league: Minimum four

Squad rating: Minimum 74

Team chemistry: Minimum 14

Olympique Lyonnais vs Marseille

Number of players from OL + Number of players from OM: Minimum one

Number of players from Ligue 1: Minimum two

Clubs: Minimum five

Leagues: Maximum four

Squad rating: Minimum 76

Team chemistry: Minimum 18

FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Number of players from FC Barcelona: Minimum one

Number of players from Atletico Madrid: Minimum one

Players from the same club: Minimum three

Rare players: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 78

Team chemistry: Minimum 22

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Number of players from Manchester City: Minimum one

Number of players from Arsenal: Minimum one

Players from the same nation: Maximum three

Rare players: Minimum two

Squad rating: Minimum 80

Team chemistry: Minimum 26

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 38,000 FUT coins, with the final group reward being a Rare Electrum Players pack, which has a value of around 30,000 FUT coins in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team Store. This alone almost compensates for the price of this Squad Building Challenge, with the additional four packs serving as icing on the cake.

With Team of the Season being just around the corner in FIFA 23, this SBC could prove to be extremely useful for obtaining packs, making it a worthwhile venture for gamers.

