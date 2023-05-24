FIFA 23 leak hints at incredible Renato Sanchez Ligue 1 TOTS card coming to Ultimate Team

PSG superstar Renato Sanches is set to feature in the Ligue 1 TOTS promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Reliable leaker FIFA 23 News provided this information on Twitter, creating a buzz in the community. The Portuguese midfielder is being added to the list of superstars, like Lionel Messi and Neymar, who will represent the Parisienne club in Ligue 1 TOTS.

Official information surrounding the stats and attributes of Sanches' upcoming card is unknown. It's almost certain that FIFA 23 players will have to wait until the Ligue 1 TOTS event begins on May 26 to know more. However, certain predictions can be made based on how the Team of the Season promo has worked for other leagues.

Renato Sanches' Ligue 1 TOTS card could be a popular name among FIFA 23 players

Portuguese footballer Renato Sanches' has been on a path of redemption in recent years. He has been a solid performer in 2023's Ligue 1.

Sanches has other special items in Ultimate Team, and they have been quite pro-meta. However, he was due an upgrade for a long time, and the Ligue 1 TOTS promo could give him just that. While the official stats of his upcoming card remain unknown, here are the predicted attributes of that item:

Overall: 93

Position: CM

Pace: 93

Shooting: 91

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 94

Defense: 88

Physicality: 95

It remains to be seen if the official stats match the predicted ones. The card could be a wonderful item if its attributes are close to those mentioned above. If that happens, it will certainly be adept at handling offensive and defensive duties in Ultimate Team.

Meanwhile, players must stay patient until the promo goes live in less than 48 hours at the time of writing. There are some fantastic items that will be available in different in-game packs during Ligue 1 TOTS promo. Lastly, players will also be able to complete challenges and objectives to unlock more cards through it.

