FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups SBC (May 25) - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

A new set of Marquee Matchups SBC is now live in FIFA 23 following an earlier delay in releasing new content. Typically, these SBCs appear at 6 pm UK time every Thursday, but an unforeseen delay took place worldwide. However, it’s better late than never, and you can now complete the updated set to earn some highly valuable fodder packs.

The first thing you should do is estimate the potential cost of completion that will be spent on the required fodder. Knowing the costs lets you decide if the SBC is worth completing. The best way to predict the costs is by analyzing the tasks of the new Marquee Matchups SBC set in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The Marquee Matchups SBC set will offer plenty of rewards to FIFA 23 players

The new set of Marquee Matchups SBC includes four separate challenges based on real-life matches. You will need cards from the teams that are part of these matchups.

Task 1 – AZ Alkmaar vs PSV Eindhoven

# of players from Eredivisie: Min 1

Leagues: Min 3

Same Club Count: Max 5

Squad Rating: Min 74

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 14

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – Everton vs Bournemouth

# of players from Premier League: Min 2

Leagues: Max 5

Nationalities: Min 4

Same Club Count: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 76

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 18

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 – Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz

# of players from Dortmund + # of players from 1. FSV Mainz 05: Min 1

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 2

Same Nation Count: Max 4

Rare: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 78

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 22

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 – Juventus vs AC Milan

# of players from Juventus: Min 1

# of players from Milan: Min 1

Leagues: Max 3

Rare: Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 26

# of players in the Squad: 11

If you get all the fodder from the market, the Marquee Matchup SBC will cost around 20,000 FUT coins in FIFA 23. You can reduce this figure using cards already in your Ultimate Team collection.

The current Marquee Matchups SBC set will reward you with five packs if you complete all four tasks within the allotted time. You will also get bonus Season Swaps XP if you complete two tasks, but the packs you earn will be fewer.

The Season Swaps in FIFA 23 has plenty of exciting rewards, including FUT Birthday Icons and TOTS Moments.

Poll : 0 votes