FIFA 23 Mykhailo Mudryk Futties SBC - How to complete, cost, and more

The Mykhailo Mudryk Futties SBC has now been released in FIFA 23, marking the start of Futties Week 6. Given that this is the final promo before FC 24's launch, EA Sports has released some amazing items for players to enjoy. Most of these cards are part of packs that you can open for coins in Ultimate Team. This process sees a huge reliance on luck, and you can avoid using it and still get a good item by completing this new, special challenge.

For that, you have to accomplish all the tasks in this SBC. Estimate the potential number of coins you'll need to spend on fodder to use in this challenge. That will allow you to decide if it's worth completing in the first place. The best way to get an idea about your expenses is by analyzing the tasks in FIFA 23's Mykhailo Mudryk Futties SBC.

Cheapest Mykhailo Mudryk Futties SBC solutions in FIFA 23

The Mykhailo Mudryk Futties SBC is relatively complex and comes with four different tasks. You will have to complete them while meeting their requirements before this challenge expires to get the special card. Here are the solutions for this SBC:

Task 1 - Tactical Emulation

# of players from Chelsea: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 88

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - 90-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 90

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - 91-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 91

# of players in the squad: 11

This Mykhailo Mudryk Futties SBC will be available for the next 13 days and will cost about 270,000 FUT Coins to complete if you get all the fodder from FIFA 23's market. You can reduce that cost by using cards already in your Ultimate Team collection. This will allow you to save some coins.

You can grind FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to get more cards from packs as well as FUT Coins. Currently, a lot of high-rated items that are part of the Best of Futties Batch 3 can be obtained from those packs.

After completing this challenge, you'll unlock a 97-rated LW card that can also be used at LM, CAM, and RW. Overall, it's an excellent item that can be easily unlocked at no additional price.