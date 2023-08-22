FIFA 23 FUTTIES Thiago Alcantara SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With the annual game cycle of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team approaching its end, EA Sports has continued to release exciting player SBCS, and FUTTIES Thiago Alcantara is the latest inclusion. Gamers have had their hands full with plenty of amazing content to grind during the last stages of the FUTTIES promo, and the Spanish maestro adds the cherry on top for Premier League and Liverpool fans.

The FUTTIES promo has served as the perfect finale for an amazing year of content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, releasing a wide array of special pink cards in packs, as objectives and via SBCs. The FUTTIES Thiago Alcantara SBC is the latest installment in the long line of such players who are perfectly suited for the current meta of the game and can be unlocked rather easily.

FUTTIES Thiago can now be unlocked via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite being rather inconsistent due to a variety of injuries, Thiago has been an amazing signing for Liverpool and has achieved fan-favorite status amongst their fans with his technical brilliance. The former FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder has received a FUTTIES SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that accurately depicts his skill on the virtual pitch.

In an era of Premier League football dominated by Manchester City, Liverpool have been the most consistent challengers to their throne. Not only have the Reds from Merseyside regularly put up a fight against Pep Guardiola's superteam, they won their fair share of silverware in both domestic and European competitions, with Thiago being a key component of their roster.

How to complete the FUTTIES Thiago Alcantara SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC is rather inexpensive and simplistic to complete. It consists of two individual segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the requirements specified in each squad:

Liverpool

Number of players from Liverpool: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Premier League

Number of players from the Premier League: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 135,000 FUT Coins. However, with the final batch of FUTTIES players being added to packs, the price of fodder is lower than ever in the transfer market due to how easy it is to obtain. Gamers can just repeatedly grind the various Upgrade SBCs available in FIFA 23 to obtain high-rated players or these SBCs.

With five-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, and incredible stats across the board, this 97-rated midfield maestro is definitely worth unlocking for gamers seeking a Premier League midfielder to add to their squad.