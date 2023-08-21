FIFA 23 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC (August 21): How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released a brand new 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The return of the repeatable Squad Building Challenge is a welcome change from all the dedicated SBC releases that FUT players have been getting. Utility challenges such as these are, after all, essential to replenish fodder and other resources.

With FIFA 23 slowly creeping into its final few weeks, a number of highly overpowered cards in the form of the FUTTIES promo and the Cover Star Icon cards have been released in the game. While most FUT enthusiasts shouldn't worry too much about fodder this late in the game's cycle, a breather from expensive challenges gives them a chance to prepare for the big Squad Building Challenges arriving in the coming days.

To that end, this article is a short guide to completing the 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC with a cost analysis of the rewards to help players gauge its worth.

The 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC will be live for the duration of this week in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With FUTTIES Team 5 adding another batch of highly rated cards to the game, apart from doing the dedicated challenges and buying them straight from the transfer market, opening packs are the only way for FIFA 23 players to secure the unique cards currently in the pool.

Repeatable challenges that have a high yield of cards without costing a lot of FUT Coins are ideal for grinding packs. They are also an essential source of fodder that can be used for higher-valued Squad Building Challenges.

Here's the estimated cost of fodder and the requirements for completing the 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC:

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# TOTW (Team of the Week with IF Upgrades) + # of TOTS (Team of the Season) cards in the squad: Minimum one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 87

Reward: 84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 45,00 to 55,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Analysis: Is the 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC worth grinding in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

As implied by the name of the challenge, completing it once will yield 10 cards with a guaranteed overall rating of 84 or higher. Now, the FUTTIES promo and the Best of Batch 3 currently in the pool are known to have several extremely highly-rated cards. Lucky FIFA 23 players may even obtain one of them while opening the pack, although the chances are quite slim.

On the other hand, the repeatable nature of 84+x10 allows ample opportunities for those looking to grind it. If none of the cards are suitable for their squad, players still stand to gain valuable fodder that can be used to complete other challenges currently live, such as the lucrative 99-rated Zinedine Zidane Cover Star Icon SBC. This makes the 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC very much worth the effort.