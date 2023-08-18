FIFA 23 Cover Star Icon Zinedine Zidane SBC: How to complete, costs, and more

EA Sports has released the Cover Star Icon Zinedine Zidane SBC in FIFA 23 as part of the brand new Icon card series commemorating all the legendary players who graced the covers of past FIFA games since its inception back in 1993. The French football legend will be joining the likes of Roberto Carlos, Ronaldinho, and Thierry Henry as the latest addition to the Cover Star Icon series.

The 99-rated Cover Star Icon Zinedine Zidane card is slated to be one of the best FIFA 23 cards considering its high overall stats. This article is a simplistic guide to completing the Cover Star Icon Zinedine Zidane SBC. Also, it has an analysis of the card itself to help determine whether completing the Squad Building Challenge is worth it.

Cover Star Icon Zinedine Zidane SBC finally adds a 99-rated card for the Frenchman in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 players looking to get their hands on the Cover Star Icon Zinedine Zidane card will have to complete a whopping 21 discreet tasks as part of the Squad Building Challenge. Fret not, however, for one of the tasks gives a five-match loan card as the reward, allowing players to test out the Cover Star Icon Zinedine Zidane card on the virtual pitch.

To pack the loan card, FIFA 23 players must complete this task with the estimated fodder cost listed below.

Task 1: On a Loan

# of players: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 83

Estimated fodder cost: 15,000 to 16,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Reward: 5-match Cover Star Icon Zinedine Zidane Loan Card

For those looking to add the Cover Star Icon Zinedine Zidane card permanently to their FUT squads, they have to complete all the tasks listed below within the next month.

Task 2: Born Legend

# of players: 11

Rare cards: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Bronze

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 2,000 to 7,000 FUT Coins

Task 3: Rising Star

# of players: 11

Rare cards: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Silver

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 4,000 to 7,000 FUT Coins

Task 4: A Genius in Turin

# of players: 11

# of Juventus players: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 88

Reward: Rare Gold Pack

Estimated Cost: 63,000 to 68,000 FUT Coins

Task 5: El Zizou Galatico

# of players: 11

# of Real Madrid players: Minimum of one

TOTW or FUT Champions players: Minimum of one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 88

Reward: Rare Gold Pack

Estimated Cost: 63,000 to 68,000 FUT Coins

Task 6: French National Treasure

# of players: 11

# of French players: Minimum of one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 88

Reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 65,000 to 69,000 FUT Coins

Task 7: League Finesse

# of players: 11

# of Serie A TIM players: Minimum of one

TOTW or FUT Champions players: Minimum of one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 88

Reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 65,000 to 69,000 FUT Coins

Task 8: League Legend

# of players: 11

# of LaLiga Santander players: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 89

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 73,000 to 80,000 FUT Coins

Task 9: Top-notch

# of players: 11

TOTW or FUT Champions players: Minimum of one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 89

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 73,000 to 79,000 FUT Coins

Task 10: 90-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 90

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 80,000 to 90,000 FUT Coins

Task 11: 90-rated Squad

# of players: 11

TOTW or FUT Champions players: Minimum of one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 90

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 80,000 to 90,000 FUT Coins

Task 12: 90-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 90

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 80,000 to 90,000 FUT Coins

Task 13: 90-rated Squad

# of players: 11

TOTW or FUT Champions players: Minimum of one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 90

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 80,000 to 90,000 FUT Coins

Task 14: 91-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 103,000 to 111,000 FUT Coins

Task 15: 91-rated Squad

# of players: 11

TOTW or FUT Champions players: Minimum of one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 103,000 to 111,000 FUT Coins

Task 16: 91-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 103,000 to 111,000 FUT Coins

Task 17: 91-rated Squad

# of players: 11

TOTW or FUT Champions players: Minimum of one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 103,000 to 111,000 FUT Coins

Task 18: 92-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Reward: Mega Pack

Estimated Cost: 120,000 to 130,000 FUT Coins

Task 19: 92-rated Squad

# of players: 11

TOTW or FUT Champions players: Minimum of one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Reward: Mega Pack

Estimated Cost: 120,000 to 130,000 FUT Coins

Task 20: 92-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Reward: Mega Pack

Estimated Cost: 120,000 to 130,000 FUT Coins

Task 21: 92-rated Squad

# of players: 11

TOTW or FUT Champions players: Minimum of one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Reward: Mega Pack

Estimated Cost: 120,000 to 130,000 FUT Coins

Cover Star Icon Zinedine Zidane SBC analysis: How does the card fare in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The fodder cost of completing the tasks will take a whopping 1.6 to 1.7 million FUT coins. To help determine whether the Cover Star Icon Zinedine Zidane SBC is worth it, here are the card's stats:

Overall: 99

Position: CAM (Alt- CM)

Pace: 92

Shooting: 96

Passing: 99

Dribbling: 97

Defense: 87

Physicality: 90

Skills: 5 Star

Weak foot: 5 Star

With the high shooting, dribbling, and passing ratings, the Cover Star Icon Zinedine Zidane card is sure to be one of the top acquisitions for FUT enthusiasts looking for a strong midfield. And the 1.7 million price tag might seem steep, but FUT enthusiasts should have a lot of fodder saved up for the big releases expected to come in the late game.

The Cover Star Icon Zinedine Zidane card is the latest to be added to the coveted 99-rated club, only one of nine FIFA 23 cards to have received the highest possible overall rating at the moment. Making the Squad Building Challenge one of the better ways to pack, perhaps one of the best cards available in the game.