FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Icon Eusebio SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

As teased by an objective segment released earlier, EA Sports has finally released the FUT Birthday Icon Eusebio SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Not only does this SBC allow gamers to unlock a five-star skill move version of the legendary Portuguese marksman, it also contains a segment that provides some valuable seasonal XP.
Icon SBCs have been an immensely entertaining aspect of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing fans to obtain some of the most expensive and coveted items in the game by gradually crafting the SBC using high-rated fodder. FUT Birthday Icon Euesebio is undoubtedly an elite-tier attacker in the current meta, and gamers will be curious to learn about the SBC requirements.
FUT Birthday Icon Eusebio can be unlocked via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
The FUT Birthday promo introduced a host of overpowered cards earlier in the game cycle of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. While most of these players are now outdated due to the arrival of Shapeshifters, Team of the Season, and FUTTIES items, FUT Birthday Icon Eusebio is still extremely desirable due to his impressive stats and attributes.
The SBC was leaked by the developers themselves, as its arrival was heralded by the FUTTIES Week II objective. The On a Loan segment of the SBC consists of some valuable seasonal XP that will allow gamers to progress along the tiers of Season 8 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
How to unlock FUT Birthday Icon Eusebio?
The SBC to unlock this incredible Icon attacker consists of ten segments featuring the following stipulations:
Born Legend
- Rare players: Exactly eleven in your starting eleven
- Player quality: Exactly Bronze
Rising Star
- Rare players: Exactly eleven in your starting eleven
- Player quality: Exactly Silver
On a Loan (XP)
- Team overall rating: Minimum 82
O rei de Portugal
- Portugal players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team of the Week, Team of the Season or FUT Champions players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Top-notch
- Team of the Week, Team of the Season or FUT Champions players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
89-rated squad
- Team of the Week, Team of the Season or FUT Champions players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 1.3 million FUT coins, which is slightly lower than the value of his tradeable version in the FIFA 23 transfer market. This makes the SBC a worthwhile proposition, especially since it will be available for the next 40 days and will give plenty of time for gamers to complete it.