FIFA 23 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released a brand new SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with the 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade offering a forward from FUT Birthday, TOTY, Trophy Titans, or Shapeshifters' Icon rosters. This is the first time that pack has been introduced to the game's cycle. Unsurprisingly, gamers are eager to test their luck with this SBC.

This title has seen a plethora of exciting promos in the past few months that have added a host of overpowered cards to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, Icons have retained their viability despite this fierce competition, especially from the introduction of Campaign Icons. The inclusion of these legendary cards in various promo rosters has kept them relevant in this game's meta.

The 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to complete the 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

This SBC, offering a special pack, consists of three segments, Each of them comes with its own condition and pack rewards. These are the specific restrictions that gamers must abide by when completing each segment of this SBC:

83-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

The overall expected completion cost of this SBC is around 170,000 FUT Coins. That is a fair price considering the lack of Team of the Season or Team of the Week requirements in this challenge. The price of 86-rated fodder items is at an all-time low in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, especially with how easy it is to obtain these cards in this game via the latest FUTTIES promo.

Week 2 of FUTTIES has seen the most entertaining and engaging content drops of any promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team so far. Currently, the title has a multitude of pack and player-based SBCs for gamers to grind, along with multiple objectives. Playing the game has never been more rewarding, and the latest 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC is the cherry on top.

This SBC consists of ST/CF/LW/RW Icons from the following promos:

FUT Birthday

Trophy Titans

Team of the Year

Shapeshifters

The SBC can be completed twice for the next four days, after which it will refresh and be available to attempt two more times.

Is it worth completing the 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

These are the most expensive and overpowered players available in this SBC pack:

Pele (Shapeshifters)

Garrincha (Shapeshifters)

Thierry Henry (Shapeshifters)

Ronaldo Nazario (Trophy Titans)

Samuel Eto'o (Shapeshifters)

Ronaldinho (TOTY)

Eusebio (FUT Birthday)

Ruud Gullit (TOTY)

With such an expansive lineup of desirable players up for grabs, this SBC is definitely worth trying out.