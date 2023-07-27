FIFA 23 FUTTIES TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC has been re-released for another couple of weeks in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing players to exchange two squads via two separate tasks for a unique Team of the Season card. With EA FC 24 coming out in a couple of months, EA Sports has been re-releasing items from past promos as this FIFA 23 season enters its final months.

This SBC is in addition to the ongoing FUTTIES promo, which saw a number of highly-rated cards get added to the game. But the Team of the Season series of items are also some of the most overpowered ones. These cards commemorate the best footballers from the last season, and they boast substantial in-game upgrades.

This article is a short guide to completing the TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC, with an analysis of its rewards to determine whether grinding this Squad Building Challenge is worth your time.

Here are the requirements you need to meet to complete the TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC:

Task 1: 84-rated Squad

# of players in the Squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 84

Estimated Cost: 34,000 to 35,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Reward: x1 Small Electrum Players Pack

Task 2: 85-rated Squad

# of players in the Squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 86

Estimated Cost: 52,000 to 53,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Reward: x1 Mixed Players Pack

Analysis: Is the TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC worth grinding with FUTTIES and other promo cards up for grabs

With FUTTIES being released last week, a number of repeatable Squad Building Challenges — such as the Best Of Batch 1 and others — have been released in FIFA 23. This allows players to pack many highly-rated items, including Shapeshifters, Centurions, and ICON cards.

That said, the Team of The Season items are super popular, providing some of the most upgraded versions of base cards available in FIFA 23. This makes the TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC quite lucrative, especially for those who have missed their opportunity to get a specific card from the promo.

The SBC in itself is quite simple and has no complex restrictions. This makes it easier to grind, which is ideal, considering EA will allow players to repeat the challenge thrice a day for the next 50 days.

However, for FUT enthusiasts who do not need a Team of the Season card, there are enough alternatives to choose from. This means they can afford not to bother with the TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC.

FUT enthusiasts will know EA has a tendency to re-release Squad Building Challenges that provide rewards from past promos that were highly popular towards the end of a game's cycle. With August fast approaching, even the FUTTIES promo has entered its second week.