FIFA 23 FUTTIES Best Of Batch 1 Player Pick SBC: How to complete, costs, and more

With FIFA 23 Season 8 going strong in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the FUTTIES Best Of Batch 1 Player Pick SBC. This will allow players to grind out the Squad Building Challenge for the next two weeks and pack a FUTTIES Best of Batch 1 card. This inclusion has a reward pool of 100 upgraded items ranging from those from TOTY Icons, such as a 95-rated Ronaldinho, to 91-rated OTW Haaland.

With the hype around EA FC 24 growing, FUTTIES is just the series to redirect attention back to FIFA 23, with a number of highly overpowered cards getting added to this game during its last few weeks.

This article is a guide to completing the FUTTIES Best Of Batch 1 Player Pick SBC. It'll also provide an analysis of the available rewards to help determine whether grinding this challenge is worth your time.

The FUTTIES Best Of Batch 1 Player Pick SBC has the potential to yield some very good cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

This title's seasonal rewards already include several items from the FUTIES promo. However, the release of Team 1 and Best of Batch 1 rosters has added a number of highly-rated cards that may be packed from any pack opened during the next couple of weeks.

Here are the requirements that need to be met while attempting the FUTTIES Best Of Batch 1 Player Pick SBC:

# of players in the team: Exactly 1

# of IF players or Team of the Week (TOTW) cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 84

Estimated Cost: 35,000 to 37,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Reward: x1 1/3 FUTTIES re-release 1 (Untradeable)

Analysis: Is the FUTTIES Best Of Batch 1 Player Pick SBC worth the grind in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The single-task Squad Building Challenge is quite simple, with no complicated chemistry requirements, making it ideal for grinding. That is more so considering fodder should not be a concern for most FUT enthusiasts so late in FIFA 23's game cycle. The fodder cost of completing this challenge is currently around the 35K coins.

However, this value may fluctuate quite a bit over the two-week period that this SBC will be available.

As for the FUTTIES Best Of Batch 1 Player Pick SBC's rewards, it will allow gamers to pick one of three cards from the Best Of Batch 1 re-releases that include a wide variety of items. These 100 or so cards that are in the reward pool are from past promos. This makes the SBC ideal for those who may have missed certain items when they were live in Ultimate Team.

However, FIFA 23 gamers looking to grind out the FUTTIES Best Of Batch 1 Player Pick SBC should note that the reward pool has a number of lower-rated cards, such as 88-rated Winter Wildcards Varane as well as overpowered items like 94-rated TOTY Icon Gullit.

This means grinding the Squad Building Challenge to get good cards for your squad will also depend on a bit of luck. However, those with enough fodder should definitely grind it a couple of times, at the very least.