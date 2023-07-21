FIFA 23 Heung Min Son Futties SBC - How to complete, cost, and more

FIFA 23's Heung Min Son Futties SBC is now live, marking the start of this title's last major promo. EA Sports has released a team of special cards as part of this series that are currently available in packs. You'll have to be very lucky or spend a lot of coins in the FUT market to obtain them. Fortunately, completing tonight's special challenge will get you Heung Min Son's Futties card without having to rely on factors outside your control or using coins.

In this endeavor, you need to estimate how many FUT coins you need to spend on fodder items required to beat the SBC. Determining the completion cost of this challenge will help you to decide if you should attempt it as well. The best way to predict this SBC's cost is by analyzing the Heung Min Son Futties SBC's tasks in FIFA 23.

Cheapest FIFA 23 Heung Min Son Futties SBC solutions

The Heung Min Son Futties SBC is relatively complex, as it contains four tasks. You'll have to complete them before this challenge expires to unlock the special card.

Tactical Emulation

Min. 1 player from the Spurs

Min. Team rating: 88

Number of players in the squad: 11

Premier League

Min. 1 player from Premier

Min. Team rating: 89

Number of players in the squad: 11

Top Form

Min. 1 player: Team of the Week OR Team of the Season

Min. Team rating: 90

Number of players in the squad: 11

91 Rated Squad

Min. 1 player: Team of the Week OR Team of the Season

Min. Team rating: 91

Number of players in the squad: 11

If you get all the fodder from this title's FUT market, the Heung Min Son Futties SBC will cost about 560,000 FUT coins to complete. You can reduce that figure using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. If you're short of such items, you can find more by grinding the FIFA 23 game modes.

You'll get weekly rewards based on your performances in Squad Battles and Division Rivals. This includes FUT coins and packs, which you can open for cards with a high overall.

You can always use items you no longer need in different resource-item challenges. Doing so will allow you to get cards that could be quite useful. This is a great way to get more fodder without spending FUT coins. As the Heung Min Son Futties SBC is available for the next 27 days, you have plenty of time to complete it.

After beating this challenge, you'll get a 96-rated LW item that can also be used as a CAM or LM. Like every card of the South Korean footballer, this one also has a great set of stats in FIFA 23.