5 best budget meta TOTS players in FIFA 23

The TOTS promo might be over in FIFA 23, but it allowed every gamer to get some truly amazing items in the Ultimate Team mode. EA Sports included all the major European leagues, each with separate promos. Even the minor leagues were given the due limelight they deserved, and each of them featured underrated players.

Many of the TOTS player items are quite costly, which is justified. They have incredible stats and overalls, which make them incredibly strong on the FIFA 23 meta. That said, not everyone in the community can afford these cards from the FUT market.

All the players listed in this article cost way below 100,000 FUT coins each, but they are almost as good as their more expensive counterparts.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Khephren Thuram and other cheap FIFA 23 TOTS players who are pro-meta

1) Nico Schlotterbeck

Nico Schlotterbeck flowed under the radar when the Bundesliga TOTS promo dropped. Cards like Christopher Nkunku and Jude Bellingham grabbed the headlines, and the community didn’t initially use this defensive beast too much.

However, gamers soon discovered that Sclotterbeck’s performance was way better than what was expected from a 90-rated CB. His 92 rating in the defensive department well reflects his abilities.

Despite being tall, the Borussia Dortmund defender has 86 pace, which is more than decent for tackling the faster attackers. His body type also ensures quicker movement, elevating him on the meta.

This item can be bought for less than 55,000 FUT coins from the market.

2) Seko Fofana

This is a bit of a strange entry due to its attributes. If gamers want an offensively great midfielder, this card isn't the right choice. However, every formation requires a central midfielder who performs a defensive role.

This is where the Seko Fofana card truly shines, and it’s also an affordable option. As of writing, the item can be acquired for around 55,000 FUT coins.

With 88 Pace, 90 Defense, and 98 Physicality, Fofana can absorb vast amounts of offensive pressure and work tirelessly. Thanks to his High/High work rate, he can also be used as a box-to-box option. However, his finishing skills are a letdown.

3) Khephren Thuram

There are some amazing TOTS midfielders available in Ultimate Team, but Khephren Thuram is arguably the best bargain option which is equally pro-meta. Pro players have even used this 68,000 FUT coins worthy-card due to its extremely versatile skillset. It is a perfect box-to-box option whose only major weakness is the 3* weak foot.

Aside from that, Thuram has every important skill required to boss the midfield. Despite the 89 overall of the card, all its key stats are in the high 80s. This makes it well-rounded and effective in different roles.

With a High/High work rate, Thuram can excel as an offensive and defensive beast.

4) William Saliba

William Saliba’s TOTS card was a community favorite released during the Premier League promo in FIFA 23. It has everything that’s required to dominate the in-game meta. Its price was pretty high, but an overall of 92 and abundant supply means that the card is available for around 70,000 FUT coins.

One huge benefit of this item is the advantage of links in FIFA 23. It pairs well with both French and Premier League items in the game. This is important when considering the in-game meta, making the Saliba card even more valuable.

Like Thuram, the French defender has everything for being an all-rounded footballer.

5) Jeremy Frimpong

The current FIFA 23 meta relies heavily on formations that employ five defenders, leading to the rise of wingbacks. The TOTS promo witnessed reinforcements in this position every week, but few came close to the quality of Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremy Frimpong. The Dutch defender became an instant hit among players due to his 99 Pace and lean body type.

Frimpong became the perfect option for those who relied heavily on the 5-4-1 and 3-4-2-1 formations in FIFA 23. His price has finally come down to around 60,000 FUT coins with the emergence of Shapeshifters cards. Despite the newer variants, Frimpong can still be extremely potent in the right hands.

Poll : 0 votes