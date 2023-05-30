FIFA 23 Serie A TOTS promo: Expected release date and time across all regions

The Serie A TOTS promo is next in line for a FIFA 23 Ultimate Team appearance. It's been almost a month since the Team of the Season celebrations began, and they have featured some of the world’s biggest leagues so far. EA Sports has given each league a one-week shelf life, with players being able to enjoy new content every Friday.

The official release date of the Serie A TOTS promo is yet to be confirmed. However, EA Sports has followed a fixed schedule (revealed at the start of May) for the release of Team of the Season content. This has helped fans predict when the new promo in FIFA 23 will begin and what type of content it could feature.

The Serie A TOTS promo could feature some amazing cards in FIFA 23

The Premier League was the first major European league to feature on the TOTS promo. La Liga and Ligue 1 followed, and it will soon be Serie A's turn.

Unless there’s any unforeseen delay, the Serie A TOTS promo will likely commence on Friday, June 2, 2023. This is based on the consolidated schedule that’s been followed since the very beginning of the Team of the Season celebrations.

The voting for the Serie A TOTS promo has already closed, and the results will be out once it goes live. As for the time of release, the new cards are likely to be released at 6:00 pm UK Time.

Those in the US will have to wait till 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET, while Indians can access all the new content starting at 10:30 pm IST. Players in other regions can calculate the time of release by considering time zone differences.

The upcoming promo is expected to showcase a new team of cards featuring the best performers from Serie A’s current season. These items can be obtained from packs, although there’s no guarantee that players will get them. However, more cards will be available as SBCs and objectives.

There haven’t been any hints about the footballers likely to be featured in the promo. More FIFA 23 leaks are expected to arrive as June 2 comes closer.

Poll : 0 votes