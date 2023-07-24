FIFA 23 Paolo Maldini FUT Birthday SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

The Paolo Maldini FUT Birthday SBC is now available in FIFA 23, and players can add one of the best defenders available in the game. The SBC comes in the wake of an earlier leak on Twitter. The new challenge arrives amidst the Futties promo, which has introduced a special set of cards. Unlike those items, this belongs to the FUT Birthday promo, released in 2023. These cards are no longer available in the packs, which makes the current item pretty exclusive.

All you will have to do is complete the tasks of the challenge. The first thing is to estimate the possible costs, which will be determined by the amount of fodder you might require. The best way to predict the possible costs is by analyzing the Paolo Maldini FUT Birthday SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

Cheapest Paolo Maldini FUT Birthday SBC solutions in FIFA 23

There are twelve tasks that are part of the Paolo Maldini FUT Birthday SBC, so it won't be easy to complete. Moreover, you'll have to meet the terms and conditions of each task within the allotted period.

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rising Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

# of players in the Squad: 11

On a Loan

Squad Rating: Min 82

# of players in the Squad: 11

Il Capitano

# of players from Milan: Min 1

IF+TOTS: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Squadra Azzurra

# of players from Italy: Min 1

IF+TOTS: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

League Legend

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 89

# of players in the Squad: 11

Top-Notch

IF+TOTS: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 89

# of players in the Squad: 11

90-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 90

# of players in the Squad: 11

91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 90

# of players in the Squad: 11

91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 91

# of players in the Squad: 11

92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 92

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Paolo Maldini FUT Birthday SBC will cost about 1,300,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. This is quite high, even though the shelf life of FIFA 23 is ending. You could reduce the cost by using cards already in your Ultimate Team collection.

If you're short of such cards, you can always grind the different game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. You will win weekly packs and get fodder by opening them. The Paolo Maldini FUT Birthday SBC will be available for the next seven weeks, so there's no shortage of time.

After completing all the tasks, you'll get a 95-rated CB card in FIFA 23. It has a fantastic set of stats that does extremely well on the in-game meta. With a bit of boost to the 87 Pace, the card becomes a top-tier item in any game mode.