How to unlock a free FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Team 1 pack

FUT Birthday has arrived in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, captivating gamers with some engaging and entertaining content. This is just the beginning of the first phase of the event, and fans have already been treated to two separate promo squads as well as multiple objectives and SBCs. However, one objective stands out in particular as it offers a guaranteed FUT Birthday Team 1 player.

The Play to Style objective was released during the FUT Ballers promo last week. It seamlessly blends SBCs and gameplay objectives, allowing gamers to unlock Premier League players via SBCs and upgrade them through objectives. Those who complete it will then gain access to the Play to Style+ objective, which has a guaranteed FUT Birthday Team 1 player up for grabs in FIFA 23.

Play to Style+ objective contains a guaranteed FUT BIrthday player in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The addition of FUT Ballers to FIFA 23 was intriguing. The promo was exclusively focused on SBCs and objectives and lacked the usual special roster in packs. However, it was still a success due to the quality of the cards on offer. The Play to Style objective allows gamers to use the SBC cards they unlock to obtain better versions by fulfilling certain stipulations.

How to complete the Play to Style and Play to Style+ objectives

To complete this objective in FIFA 23, you must first unlock the FUT Ballers SBC versions of Luis Diaz, Patrick Bamford, Jack Grealish, Ederson, Noni Madueke, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Dejan Kulusevski. These cards can then be upgraded via the following objective segments:

Ball with Luis : Score a finesse goal using FUT Ballers Diaz in five separate Squad Battle matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

: Score a finesse goal using FUT Ballers Diaz in five separate Squad Battle matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Goals with Bamford : Score a goal using FUT Ballers Bamford in four separate Squad Battle matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

: Score a goal using FUT Ballers Bamford in four separate Squad Battle matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Dejan Delivers : Assist using a cross, utilizing FUT Ballers Kulusevski in five separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

: Assist using a cross, utilizing FUT Ballers Kulusevski in five separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Ox : Assist using a through ball using FUT Ballers Oxlade-Chamberlain in five separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

: Assist using a through ball using FUT Ballers Oxlade-Chamberlain in five separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Goals from Jack : Score two goals using FUT Ballers Grealish in ten separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

: Score two goals using FUT Ballers Grealish in ten separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Noni's service : Assist a goal using FUT Ballers Madueke in four separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

: Assist a goal using FUT Ballers Madueke in four separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Elite Ederson: Win five matches with FUT Ballers Ederson in your starting lineup in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

Completing this objective in FIFA 23 will provide you with an overpowered FUT Ballers Mason Mount card as well as access to the Play to Style+ objective. The latter is extremely easy to complete and requires you to meet a single stipulation:

Play one match in any FUT Game mode

The Play to Style+ objective will then grant you a guaranteed FUT Birthday Team 1 pack as a reward.

With several overpowered FIFA 23 cards being featured in this lineup, gamers will be eager to get their hands on this pack.

