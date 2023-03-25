5 best FIFA 23 players in FUT Birthday Team 1

FUT Birthday is among the most anticipated and beloved events in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for multiple reasons. The promo introduces a wide variety of special cards with unique and enticing boosts, completely changing the power curve of the game. However, these cards also fetch a high price in the FUT Transfer Market.

EA Sports released two separate squads during the first week of the event. One consists of regular FUT Birthday items, while the other features FB Icons. The regular FB roster contains some of the most sought-after items in FUT 23, and gamers will be eager to learn about the best available options.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Marquinhos and 4 other amazing FUT Birthday Team 1 players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Joao Felix

As the most expensive card on the roster, it comes as no surprise that Joao Felix is at the pinnacle of this list. The Portuguese youngster recently secured a loan move to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid and has already earned the admiration of London fans. His latest special variant is extremely overpowered, easily surpassing his Winter Wildcard version released earlier in FIFA 23.

While Felix's overall rating and attributes are not that much better than his 89-rated Wildcard version, his weak foot has been upgraded from four-star to five-star. Felix already possesses five-star skill moves, making his FUT Birthday card one of the very few to possess both five-star skills and a five-star weak foot.

2) Bernardo Silva

Manchester City's dominance in the Premier League over the past few seasons can largely be attributed to the consistency and technical proficiency of their midfield. Bernardo Silva is a crucial part of their lineup, and the midfield maestro has received his second special FIFA 23 card during the latest promo.

The Portuguese already possesses a World Cup Path to Glory card in FUT 23, but his FB version has been boosted to a five-star weak foot. This is a remarkable improvement over his previous versions, making him an elite-tier playmaker on the virtual pitch.

3) Marquinhos

Despite their recent struggles in European competitions, there is no doubt that PSG have one of the most impressive lineups in the sport. Not only are they incredibly gifted when it comes to their forwards, but their defensive backline is also efficient. Their captain Marquinhos has been a mainstay on their roster for several years now, establishing himself as a world-class defensive talent.

The Brazilian superstar has received a five-star weak foot special item in the FUT Birthday promo and is easily among the defensive elite in FIFA 23. Not only does he possess the stats needed to dispossess attackers with ease, but he is also linked to some of the best players in FUT, including Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Flashback Sergio Ramos.

4) Emerson Royal

After being labeled a flop in his earlier days at Tottenham Hotspur, Emerson Royal has been incredibly impressive this season, justifying his high-profile transfer from La Liga to the north London club.

Not only is the Brazilian a defensive enforcer on the flanks, but he is also capable of assisting forwards during offensive plays. His abilities have been accurately reflected in his latest FUT Birthday card in FIFA 23.

Not only has Emerson received massive boosts to his stats and attributes, but he now also possesses five-star skills. This adds to his viability in-game, making him a unique and enjoyable defender that gamers can add to their squads as an attacking full-back.

5) Djibril Sow

Despite being the lowest-rated card in the lineup, gamers know better than to undermine Djibril Sow's abilities on the virtual pitch. He is somewhat of a FUT legend due to his various special cards in previous iterations of the franchise, and his FUT Birthday version is even more impressive than his Out of Position card.

The most appealing aspect of Sow's card is his pace. Not only is he extremely rapid, but he also has a domineering physical presence that allows him to dispossess attackers with ease. While he might not be the most effective player during offensive scenarios, his defensive abilities earn him a spot on this list.

Poll : 0 votes