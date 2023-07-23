FIFA 23 leak hints at Paolo Maldini FUT Birthday SBC coming to Ultimate Team

The Futties promo in FIFA 23 is set to become very special, with the Paolo Maldini FUT Birthday SBC coming up soon. This information comes courtesy of reliable leaker and content specialist FIFATradingRomania, who shared it on their Twitter account. If the rumor turns out to be true, it will certainly be one of the best content of recent times, considering the reward it will include.

So far, EA Sports hasn't officially confirmed anything about the Paolo Maldini FUT Birthday SBC. However, certain predictions can be made based on how such challenges typically work in Ultimate Team. Moreover, the card in question is already available in FUT, which will help players decide whether to complete the SBC or not.

FIFA 23 Paolo Maldini FUT Birthday SBC release date

The release date of the upcoming challenge has yet to be announced. FIFATradingRomania didn't mention a release window either, and it could happen as early as later tonight on July 23. However, the challenge could arrive at a later date as well.

So far, FIFA 23 players have received special SBCs on the first two nights of the Futties promo, featuring Heung Min Son and Tim Cahill. That said, it's expected that EA Sports will also be releasing general challenges like this rumored one, featuring special cards from previous promos.

Paolo Maldini FUT Birthday SBC card stats

The Paolo Maldini FUT Birthday card was originally released earlier in FIFA 23, and it was one of the best items of that promo. Thanks to the upcoming challenge, every player will be able to unlock him for their squad.

The card has an outstanding set of key stats, which allows it to perform extremely well in the meta:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 57

Passing: 77

Dribbling: 72

Defense: 97

Physicality: 87

With a bit of a boost to the pace and physicality, the card is a top-tier option. So far, players have had to either depend on their luck from packs or get the item directly from the market. The SBC will be a better choice as it guarantees that they will receive Maldini's FUT Birthday edition.

The official release will also confirm the tasks that players must complete to unlock the card. A lower completion cost will certainly be helpful for the greater part of the community to get the item.