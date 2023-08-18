EA Sports release FUTTIES Team 5 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with 99-rated Karim Benzema leading the pack

EA Sports have released FUTTIES Team 5 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, adding yet another group of highly-rated cards to the game as the promo enters its final few days. Karim Benzema enters the coveted 99-rated club with his special card, joining the likes of his fellow Frenchman Mbappe and Messi as one of the few players to get the highest overall rating in the game.

Much like its predecessors, the FUTTIES Team 5 release contains Premium FUTTIES and FUTTIES Heroes cards along with base FUTTIES special cards that will be available to pack by opening packs.

With the upcoming release of EA FC 24 hogging the limelight, the promo has done a surprisingly good job by adding exciting content to FIFA 23 over the last month.

Benzema gets a 99-rated card as part of the FUTTIES Team 5 release in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Last year's Ballon d'Or winner, Benzema, headlines the team release by finally getting a 99-rated FUTTIES Premium card, which is by far his best in the game. The Al Ittihad striker had quite the season last year. However, his absence from the FIFA World Cup 2022 left much to be desired from fans.

That said, Benzema is joined by a star-studded cast of players, including the likes of Rashford, Alisson, and Ginola. All of them are also getting their special FUTTIES card as part of the fifth team release. FIFA 23 players should also note that the Premium and Heroes items from the promo not only have good stats but also provide a substantial boost in the chemistry of their FUT Squads.

Complete list of FUTTIES Team 5 players and stats

Expand Tweet

Keeping in line with the overpowered released from previous weeks, team five also boasts quite an impressive lineup of cards. Here are all the players included in FUTTIES Team 5.

Karim Benzema: 99

Rashford: 98

Alisson: 98

Ginola: 97

Florenzo: 97

Keane: 96

Okocha: 96

Araujo: 96

Mascherano: 95

Falcao: 95

Mertens: 95

While Benzema's card is clearly a cut above the rest, FIFA 23 players should not sleep on the other offerings on the table. From strikers such as Rashford and midfielders such as Ginola to defenders such as Araujo, the FUTTIES Team 5 has much to offer, including Brazil and Liverpool star goalkeeper Alisson getting a 98-rated card.

With the FUTTIES Premium card, Benzema has become the eighth player in FIFA 23 to have a 99-rated card in the game and is in the company of greats such as Pele, Messi, Ronaldo, and De Bryune. Best of Batch 3 cards are also live in Ultimate Team, with Shapeshifters Pele and Henry with a variety of other overpowered cards up for grabs.