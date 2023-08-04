FIFA 23 FUTTIES Best Of Batch 2 Player Pick SBC: How to complete, costs, and more

EA Sports has released the FUTTIES Best Of Batch 2 Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 as fans enter Week 3 of this promo. The second iteration of this repeatable Squad Building Challenge will allow gamers to pack highly rated cards from an entirely new list of around 150 items compared to previous events. Some cards that are up for grabs include 98-rated TOTY Messi, 93-rated FUT Birthday Bernardo Silva, and 94-rated FUT Birthday ICON George Best.

Ever since FUTTIES' release, FIFA 23 fans have been looking to the much-anticipated Best Of inclusions. Unlike previous FIFA games, this time, EA Sports has released players in that category in the form of SBCs instead of just adding them in packs.

Considering that they allow players to snag some amazing cards from past promos, Player Pick Squad Building Challenges have quite a lot of hype around them. This is a short guide to grinding out the FUTTIES Best Of Batch 2 PP SBC. The article will also provide an analysis of this challenge's rewards to determine whether it is worth your time.

FUTTIES Best Of Batch 2 Player Pick SBC will be live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for 2 weeks

The FUTTIES Best Of Batch 2 Player Pick SBC is a repeatable challenge that will be live for two more weeks. Its rewards will be drawn from a pool of 150 cards featuring past promos such as the TOTY, TOTW, RTTF, and FUT Birthday ICONs.

Without further ado, here are the requirements that need to be met to complete the challenge:

# of players in the team: Exactly 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 84

Estimated cost: 45,000 to 50,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Reward: x1 1/3 FUTTIES re-release 2 (Untradeable)

Is the FUTTIES Best Of Batch 2 Player Pick SBC worth grinding in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 might be coming soon, but EA Sports' release of the FUTTIES promo has attracted a lot of attention in the last few weeks of FIFA 23. That is because this series has brought a number of good cards into the game.

For instance, this Best of Batch 2 Player Pick SBC gives players a chance to pack highly-rated cards from a large variety of past promos.

By completing this Squad Building Challenge, you will be able to choose one of three items from the pool of Best of Batch 2 cards. This may look like a very lucrative deal due to several highly-rated items up for grabs. However, FIFA 23 gamers looking to grind out the challenge to snipe out specific players should note that its list of rewards has around 150 cards.

This makes it quite difficult to aim for a definite card, but that doesn't mean the FUTTIES Best Of Batch 2 Player Pick SBC is worthless. With most FUT enthusiasts looking to bolster their squads with good items toward this game's end, grinding the new SBC is a good idea for those wanting to pack offerings from previous promos without spending a lot of fodder.