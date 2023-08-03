EA Sports releases FUTTIES Team 3 early in FIFA 23, 99 Neymar leads the roster

EA Sports has taken the community by surprise by releasing FIFA 23 FUTTIES Team 3 players in packs a day early, with a 99-rated version of Neymar being the headlining player. The new promo roster was expected to be released at 6 pm UTC on Friday, but gamers have been packing new players and posting about them on social media.

Twitter has been replete with images of gamers obtaining brand new FUTTIES items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including the likes of 99 Neymar, 97 Al Owairan, and more.

No official announcement has been made by EA Sports, as Team 2 of FUTTIES was supposed to stay in packs for one more day before the reveal of the next lineup.

99-rated Neymar headlines the early release of FUTTIES Team 3 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The first two rosters of FUTTIES players left very little to be desired regarding in-game ability and overall ratings in FIFA 23, with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo receiving 99-rated versions. With such incredible players leading the first two squads, the third lineup had massive shoes to fill, and a 99-rated Neymar is the perfect man for the occasion in FUTTIES Team 3.

Donk 🍊 @DonkTrading FUTTIES Team 3 are in packs



Al Owairan & Neymar



Another mistake #FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/5GkczkkG2i FUTTIES Team 3 are in packsAl Owairan& NeymarAnother mistake

The PSG superstar is one of the most beloved players in the world of Ultimate Team, and his 99-rated item will undoubtedly be amongst the best attackers in the game. However, the appearance of FUTTIES Team 3 in packs is rather surprising as there was no official announcement from EA Sports, with Team 2 still being active in FUT.

FUTTIES Team 3 players have been released early in FIFA 23

Sahil @Criminal__x FUTTIES Team 3 already in Packs 🤣



Mistake number 383947 by EA pic.twitter.com/lAw39Ajj4A FUTTIES Team 3 already in PacksMistake number 383947 by EA

Based on social media posts, the following FUTTIES items have been added to packs and are now up for grabs in FUT:

Neymar: 99

Saeed Al Owairan: 97

Gabriel Jesus: 97

Jadon Sancho: 96

Dani Carvajal: 96

Joan Capdevila: 95

Diego Carlos: 95

Ruben Neves: 95

This FUTTIES Team 3 roster is just as impressive as FUTTIES Team 2 and is possibly even more overpowered due to the selection of players being fan favorites in the current meta of the game. The likes of Saeed Al Owairan and Joan Capdevila have been fan favorites in FIFA 23 all year, and gamers will be excited to obtain their brand-new upgraded variants.

Meanwhile, the likes of Dani Carvajal, Gabriel Jesus, and Jadon Sancho already possess overpowered items as well. That said, with FUTTIES potentially being the final promo of the game cycle, their new cards have received unprecedented boosts and will be incredible in-game.