FIFA 23 Lukas Podolski FUTTIES SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

Confirming past leaks, EA Sports has recently released the Lukas Podolski FUTTIES SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing players to pack a unique card featuring an upgraded version of the German striker for their FUT squads. With the promo set to enter its third week, Podolski joins a growing number of highly-rated cards to come out as part of the series.

Like previous iterations of the FUTTIES promo from the past, the multi-tasked Squad Building Challenge needs to be completed within a week and is by nature non-repeatable.

To that end, this article is a guide to completing the Lukas Podolski FUTTIES SBC with an analysis of the special card to help FIFA 23 players determine whether the challenge is worth their time and fodder.

The Lukas Podolski FUTTIES SBC will be live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for a week

With the release of EA FC 24 drawing near, EA Sports released the FUTTIES promo in FIFA 23 to attract attention to the last few weeks of the game. The series has seen players featuring some of the best in-game upgrades to their ratings, making them highly sought after by FUT enthusiasts looking to bolster their squads.

The Lukas Podolski FUTTIES card is no different. Below are all the requirements for tasks that need to be completed within a week for players to acquire the special card. An estimation of the fodder cost of each task is also listed below:

Task 1: Germany

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Germany in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 84

Reward: x1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Fodder cost: 50,000 to 53,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 2: 86-Rated Squad

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 86

Reward: x1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Fodder cost: 84,000 to 86,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 3: 87-Rated Squad

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 87

Reward: x1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Fodder cost: 105,000 to 108,000 FUT Coins across platforms

SBC Analysis: Is the Lukas Podolski FUTTIES card worth it?

It is clear that the tasks in themselves are simple, with straightforward requirements that are hassle-free to attempt. The complete fodder cost of all three tasks at the time of writing is somewhere around the 240K FUT coins mark. While not a paltry amount by any means, serious FIFA 23 players should not have much trouble finding fodder at this stage of the game.

To help determine whether completing the Squad Building Challenge is worth it, here are the stats for the Lukas Podolski FUTTIES card:

Overall: 95

Position: ST (Alt- CF, RW, LW)

Pace: 92

Shooting: 99

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 94

Defense: 57

Physicality: 92

Skills: 5 Star

Weak foot: 5 Star

The perfect shooting stat paired with high pace and a five-star weak foot rating makes the 95-rated Podolski card a very strong card for most forward lines. Thus, the Lukas Podolski FUTTIES SBC is very much worth it for FIFA 23 players seeking a solid striker or central forward to add to their FUT squads.